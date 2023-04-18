NC premiere of John Philip Newell’s film ‘Hebridean Treasure’

A special Earth Day presentation is planned at the Reeves Theater on April 22 with the North Carolina premiere of John Philip Newell’s film Hebridean Treasure. The evening will begin with live Celtic music in the Reeves Theater Café at 5:30 p.m.; the film will begin at 7:30 p.m., with an optional facilitated discussion to follow.

Hebridean Treasure is a film version of the live-stage dance, music, and song performance by some of Scotland’s most talented young artists. The event is sponsored and organized by Jane Motsinger and Susan Stewart. This special showing will benefit Earth & Soul, a Celtic initiative of study, spiritual practice and compassionate action inspired by the teachings of John Philip Newell.

The 50-minute film features contemporary dance, music, spoken word, and song, explained Stewart.

“They tell the story of Celtic spirituality and its love of earth through the lens of the Western Isles of Scotland. There are several themes woven into the production, the most central of which is that the wisdom of Celtic spirituality is needed today to help heal the earth, overcome our conflicts, and reconnect us to the sacredness of the earth and one another. The film also reminds us of the injustices that have been perpetrated repeatedly against native peoples throughout the world and the consequent loss of the native wisdom which we so urgently need to recover today.”

“It is a work of art in every sense of the word; it’s really beautiful and so timely for Earth Day 2023,” Stewart added. “To date, Hebridean Treasure has only been performed live in Scotland. Our Elkin showing of this film will only be the third time it has been shown in the U.S. We are honored to be getting it to Surry County as the North Carolina premiere!”

Motsinger summed up well their commitment to this project saying, she was “excited to be involved, because I personally believe, as JPN so eloquently espouses, in the sacredness of earth and every human being, and I love helping to get his work and word out to more people. I imagine what the world would be like if humankind lived and behaved as if everyone and everything in creation was of God and sacred, and interconnected.”

Reserved seating tickets may be purchased for $10 at www.reevestheater.com/events. All proceeds will enable live-stage performances and support young artists and musicians. Visit www.earthandsoul.org/hebridean-treasure to learn more or contribute to Hebridean Treasure.