ECS begins search for new superitendent

The Elkin School board announced at its April 13 meeting that they plan to have a new school superintendent in place around Sept. 15 of this year, which will be nearly a full month into the 2023-24 school year. Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox announced her retirement, to be effective June 30, at the March school board meeting.

The board moved its April meeting up by a few weeks to discuss the timeline for hiring a new superintendent. Chairman Richard Brinegar explained the proposed timeline at Monday’s meeting. The job is to be posted on the Elkin City Schools website on Monday, April 17 and applications will be accepted through Friday, July 7 at the close of business day.

The board will begin reviewing applications July 24. A special meeting will be called on Aug. 14 to discuss applicants and interviews will be scheduled Aug. 21-25. A second round of interviews is planned for Sept. 5.

Following Monday’s meeting, Brinegar said he is hopeful that an interim superintendent will be named at the May school board meeting but there was no discussion Monday of who might be serving in that role following Cox’s departure June 30.

“We know that we have a great school system and we’re looking for the next best great leader,” Brinegar said during the meeting.

“We encourage anyone that feels the are qualified, or can make a contribution, or would like to be superintendent of this wonderful school system,” he said. “We know there a lot of talented people in this community and we encourage all of those to apply.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Mary Gwyn Harris spoke.

“We’re at a crossroads locally, statewide and nationwide when it comes to public education,” she said, before quoting statistics she said were from 2020 to 2022 on the increase of parents choosing to homeschool their children. “I can’t help but believe this trend has been prompted by the divisive woke social justice politics that have plagued public education.”

“Parents have the right to know what schools are teaching,” Harris added.

“Please keep education anti-woke,” she concluded.

(In a statement to The Tribune following the meeting, Cox clarified that Elkin City School parents do have the right to know what the school system teaches and do have access to see the curriculum. Harris does not yet have a student at Elkin City Schools though she stated at a previous meeting that she does plan for him to attend Elkin schools when he is old enough.)

Also speaking during public comments was Mary Johnson, mother of a kindergartener in the Spanish immersion class.

Johnson praised the work of Superintendent Cox saying she “embodies what it means to be a servant leader.”

She congratulated Cox on her impending retirement as well as Dr. Pam Colbert who will also be retiring this year.

“We appreciate all you’ve done to get the DLI (dual language immersion) program up and running,” Johnson said of Colbert. “It has been amazing to see and hear what our son has learned this year and it is our hope that this board continues to see the value of this program for years to come.”

“A school system must be sure that the school experience supports children academically, emotionally, and socially,” Johnson added. “My hope is that as a school board you hire a superintendent that truly believes in these values and understands the importance of both tradition and listening to new ideas.”