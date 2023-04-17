Butner named ‘Downtown Champion’

Dan Butner accepting his award with Machelle Baker Sanders (Secretary of Commerce) and Kenny Flowers (Dept of Commerce, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development.)

Elkin leaders took part in the 2023 NC Main Street Conference held in Statesville, March 14-16. During the conference, Foothills Arts Center Director was honored with a Downtown Champion award.

The 2023 NC Main Street Conference hosted more than 750 attendees. Each day offered keynote speakers, numerous breakout sessions, and speakers from the NC Department of Commerce and the Main Street Program, as well as the mayor of Statesville. Along with numerous sponsors lining the hallways of the Statesville Civic Center, attendees included Main Street Managers, town planners, mayors, ED Developers, architects and anyone interested in historic preservation, community developers, and also volunteers for the Main Street Program and even others who attended from other states.

The third day of the conference featured Main Street Champion awards. These are individuals who go above and beyond to assist with downtown Main Street organization to make a difference in downtown events, promotions, beautification, teamwork or whatever it takes to make the downtown a better place for the community. Since the recognition started in 2000, including this year’s 38 honorees, 375 Champions have been honored by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

“North Carolina’s most important asset is the people that live and work in their communities, and our Main Street program teaches our communities how to leverage this invaluable resource into positive economic change,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders.

“Champions are the heartbeat of rural North Carolina,” added Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development at the N.C. Department of Commerce. “They don’t give up on their communities and keep fighting for new businesses, new jobs, and new investment.”

“For 2022 awards, the Main Street Advisory Board nominated Dan Butner as our downtown Champion”, said Laura Gaylord, Elkin’s Main Street & Community Manager who oversees the town’s Main Street board. “Dan helped us through two years when Covid first came about and we had to find other ways to celebrate the holidays of Halloween and our Light up Elkin Main Street feature event. Jennifer White, who managed the kids’ events for Light up Elkin in the past, reached out to Dan to see if the FAC would help create virtual programming for kids for Light up Elkin that first year as we were unsure about gathering in crowds, and then also hosted the entertainment and dancing at the FAC (at their new location east of downtown) outdoors the following year. We couldn’t have done it without his help during that unusual time.”

In 2020, the FAC purchased the former Roth YMCA along with eight acres of the deserted Chatham Mill complex to develop a new visual and performing arts center and traditional craft school. Butner was instrumental helping their board with the transition from their historic building on Church St. to the new building. Being the Director of the Foothills Arts Center since 2016, and providing numerous programming for the community, he has also renovated a few locations in downtown when he opened his own shops, a gallery and studio on Court St., a retail store called Gwyn & Market on Market St., and his current art studio called Fae Folk Art Studio which is in the same location.

Those who attended the conference from Elkin to cheer for Butner during the award ceremony included Mayor Sam Bishop, Town Manager Brent Cornelison, Laura Gaylord, Beth Sumner-Wall, Christa Rendino, Laurie Milligan, Leslie Fesperman, and Brian Horton.