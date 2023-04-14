Superintendent search to begin April 17

The Elkin School board announced Monday that they plan to have a new school superintendent in place around Sept. 15 of this year, which will be nearly a full month into the 2023-24 school year. Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox announced her retirement, to be effective June 30, at the March school board meeting.

The board moved its April meeting up by a few weeks to discuss the timeline for hiring a new superintendent. Chairman Richard Brinegar explained the proposed timeline at Monday’s meeting. The job is to be posted on the Elkin City Schools website on Monday, April 17 and applications will be accepted through Friday, July 7 at the close of business day.

The board will begin reviewing applications July 24. A special meeting will be called on Aug. 14 to discuss applicants and interviews will be scheduled Aug. 21-25. A second round of interviews is planned for Sept. 5.

Following Monday’s meeting, Brinegar said he is hopeful that an interim superintendent will be named at the May school board meeting but there was no discussion Monday of who might be serving in that role following Cox’s departure June 30.

“We know that we have a great school system and we’re looking for the next best great leader,” Brinegar said during the meeting.

“We encourage anyone that feels the are qualified, or can make a contribution, or would like to be superintendent of this wonderful school system,” he said. “We know there a lot of talented people in this community and we encourage all of those to apply.”