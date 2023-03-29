Cox leaves legacy behind as she heads for retirement

Dr. Myra S. Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools, announced plans for her retirement at Monday night’s Elkin City Board of Education meeting. Her retirement will become effective June 30, 2023, following a six and one half year tenure as superintendent.

“I have been fortunate to know and work with Myra Cox for several years. She has been an excellent example of leadership and professionalism to everyone,” said Board Chairman Richard Brinegar. “Her vision and tireless commitment to the district has been invaluable. She immersed herself in the school system and the community. She empowered others around her to realize their full potential. It has been my greatest honor to work alongside her. She will not only be remembered as an outstanding superintendent but as a kind and encouraging person as well. We wish her the best in her retirement and appreciate all she has done for the students and staff.”

“It has been my pleasure to be the superintendent of one of the best school districts in the state. I will take with me so many wonderful memories and will miss the daily contact with so many amazing people,” commented Cox.

Dr. Cox is courageous for the bold steps taken while superintendent in the Elkin City Schools (ECS) District to make a great system even greater. Under her leadership, in 2021, Elkin Middle School met the award criteria for being among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests and was named a National Blue Ribbon School.

As a UNC World View Global Education leader, she created opportunities for learners and educators to work cooperatively on global issues and expand their global knowledge. This holistic thinking led to international travel for teachers and students in the district where they engaged in an interconnected and diverse world. On February 2, 2023, Elkin City Schools received recognition as North Carolina’s most recent Global-Ready District.

Dr. Cox is noted as the champion for ensuring all students have numerous opportunities for success. She started a Dual Language Immersion program for kindergarten in partnership with the Elkin Academic & Enrichment Foundation. In addition, to meet the varied needs of students as a result of the pandemic, she implemented two specific strategies, the K-12 Global E-Learning Academy, a comprehensive education for K-12 students in a full virtual environment and the Appalachian State University Academy at Elkin, a laboratory school.

Dr. Cox is inspired by vision and purpose toward a commitment to excellence as manifested through a strong school district vision, beliefs and goals. Understanding the work of the superintendent cannot be accomplished alone, she created the ECS Vision Team to collaborate on the development of a 5-year strategic plan. The team, composed of 58 stakeholders from her

CORE leadership team, school board, teaching staff, students, parents, business partners and community leaders met monthly for one year to write the plan titled, “Innovation for the Future 2023.” The district vision statement reads, “We envision a school system that ignites the desire to learn in all students by providing them with unique, varied and authentic learning experiences.” She stands solidly behind this vision daily as she backs up talk with commendable performance.

While achieving the status as one of the top ten school districts in North Carolina, Dr. Cox realizes that a genuine leader can never be calibrated in isolation. She makes judicious decisions in hiring the best people and then supports and nurtures their growth. She epitomizes excellence in educational leadership. During monthly CORE Team meetings, Cox facilitates professional development grounded in instructional leadership.

Her strong belief in recognizing the strengths of staff members has resulted in a highly successful degree of satisfaction among employees. In 2020-21, Elkin City Schools had the lowest attrition rate in the state at 3.5%. She attributes that low number to the fact that teachers simply like working in her district because they feel supported.

Not only is Cox respected by administrators and teachers alike, but also highly regarded across the state. On Friday, February 10, 2023, she was honored with the Frances R. Jones Trailblazer Award. Dr. Cox received this recognition at the North Carolina Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (NCASCD) annual conference in Pinehurst. Dr. Lilly Cox, executive director of NCASCD, stated, “Myra Cox is one of the finest educators I know. It has been a privilege to work with her. She is a consummate professional, always comfortable and confident while interacting with others.”

On April 26, 2023, at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro, she will receive recognition as a 2023 Triad Business Journal Women in Business honoree.

With a distinguished record of involvement in educational and civic organizations, Dr. Cox is an active member of the North Carolina Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (NCASCD), the North Carolina Association of School Administrators (NCASA), the North Carolina School Superintendents Association (NCSSA) and a UNC World View Global Education Leader.

She serves on the Board of Directors as President for the Yadkin Valley United Fund, the Board of Directors for the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trustees for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, the chairman for the Public School Partnership at Appalachian State University, the Vice-President of the Northwest Regional Educational Service Alliance and is a member of the Surry County Cooperative Extension Advisory Council as well as the Surry County Opioid Response Advisory Council.

Dr. Myra Cox has distinguished herself as the highest quality female superintendent, always intent on making a difference in the lives of students. An admirable leader who is dedicated to preparing students for success by providing every possible opportunity.

“I have enjoyed all positions I have held during my thirty years in education, but the opportunity to serve in the Elkin City Schools district ranks at the top of my list. My husband, Denny, and I will remain in Elkin. I look forward to knowing of the continued success of the school district and the people I love,” remarked Dr. Cox.