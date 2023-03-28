Lucky May hospice raffle coming soon

Mountain Valley Hospice is gearing up for its annual raffle fundraiser — a popular community event that sees more than 2,000 raffle tickets purchased each year by area residents.

The Lucky Days in May Raffle, formerly known as the Big Hospice Raffle, is back this year boasting a record-breaking $10,000 prize value. Officials with Mountain Valley are hoping the 2023 fundraiser will be the most successful in its eleven-year history.

“We are so excited about this year’s raffle,” said Sara Tavery, vice president of philanthropy. “Tickets can be purchased online or at any of our office locations, and we begin drawings for the main event in May.” Proceeds from the raffle will help support the Mountain Valley mission of providing care for patients facing serious illness, especially those who are under-insured or uninsured.

“As a nonprofit agency, we don’t turn anyone away due to their inability to pay. We rely on the generosity of our community to help sustain our mission,” said Tavery. “This raffle is a fun way for the public to help raise funds that go directly to providing care for patients and support for their families.”

Twice-a-day drawings will begin on May 1 and continue every day throughout the month. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 each, and winning tickets are placed back in the drawings and remain eligible to win throughout the event.

There will be 67 chances to win more than $10,000 in gift cards and prize items, with five pop-up mini raffles leading up to the main event.

“If you join our event group on Facebook, you’ll see sneak peaks of the prizes as well as special announcements of mini raffles that offer additional chances to win,” Tavery said.

Winners and their prizes will be announced daily on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/mvluckydays. Winners will also be contacted directly and listed on our website.

To find more event information, a full prize calendar, and online order form, visit mtnvalleyhospice.org/raffle or call 888-789-2922 to purchase tickets over the phone.