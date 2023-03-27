Bingo Friday to aid Surry County Health Foundation

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is hosting its first annual Bingo Fundraiser at the Tax Office in Dobson on Friday, March 31. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the games begin at 6:30 p.m.

This fundraiser benefits the Surry County Health Foundation, a local non-profit organization committed to furthering the health and safety of Surry County residents.

Bingo packets cost $30 and contain 15 games, 1 coverall sheet, raffle tickets for door prizes, and a hot dog, chips, and drink. More sheets may be purchased until supplies run out. This is a cash only event.

The foundation will have a variety of prizes available, all donated or sponsored by local businesses.

“Bring the whole family out for a night of fun that supports a great cause,” organizers said. Register by contacting Charley Knott at knottc@co.surry.nc.us or 336-401-8402, or purchase packets at the door while supplies last.