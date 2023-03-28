ECS Superintendent to retire in June

Mary Keller speaks during public comments at the Elkin School Board meeting in praise of the women administrators in the school system. Dr. Richard Brinegar reads a letter announcing Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox’s upcoming retirement.

Elkin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox announced her retirement at the close of Monday’s School Board meeting. Cox will retire June 30 of this year after serving the district for six and half years. The announcement, read by Chairman Richard Brinegar, was met with gasps of shock and surprise. A stunned silence lasted several moments before there was applause in congratulations for her retirement.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Cox said, with great emotion and tears in her eyes.

“I look out and see some brokenhearted faces which tells me that, that we’ve grown together on this team,” she said. “And that we have established such a dynamic working relationship.”

“I guess I would certainly be at less of a loss for words if you were out there smiling and cheering that I was leaving,” she joked.

Cox said she plans to stay in the Elkin area and will continue to be cheering on the school system.

In other business during the board meeting, the 2023-24 school calendar was unanimously approved by the board. The new school calendar will have an early start date this year, with classes to begin for students on Aug. 16. The earlier start date will allow for alignment with the community college calendar and for exams to be completed prior to the Christmas break.

The board also approved several budget amendments as well as budget requests which will be submitted to the Surry County Board of Commissioners. The budget request asks for the allocation of $1,425 per pupil for the 2023-24 school year as well as capital improvement funds at $150 per pupil. Repairs to Dixon Auditorium and the renovation of the band hall are among the capital projects for which funds are being requested.

Monday’s meeting began with the recognition of the employee of the month Jailen Wallis. Wallis is the Media Coordinator for Elkin High School and Middle School.

Mary Keller was the only speaker during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. A mother to two Elkin students, Keller said in honor of Women’s History Month she wanted to express her appreciation for the women administrators of Elkin City Schools.

“As a mother I’m very grateful to have their competent and capable personas in charge of Elkin City Schools,” said Keller.