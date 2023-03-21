Public nuisance judgment against Hwy 21 hotel

JONESVILLE — An area hotel is facing a court judgment as a public nuisance. Wilkes County Superior Court Judge Michael Duncan has signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against Indigo Hospitality One LLC., Tejalbahen Patel, and Girishbhai Patel the property owners of America’s Best Value Inn, located at 5702 Hwy 21, in Jonesville.

According to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, “the judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement case and is a result of a collaborative effort between the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and Yadkin County Commissioners. The action was filed by the County of Yadkin on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines ‘nuisance’ activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.”

Sheriff Nick Smitherman said over the past 18 months there have been more than 150 calls related to incidents at the hotel ranging from drugs, to stolen firearms, serving warrants and domestic violence related incidents.

“We at the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office initiated this action, in cooperation with A.L.E., in response to the tremendous drain on manpower and resources from this single establishment,” Smitherman said. “This lawsuit and subsequent judgment should provide much-needed relief for the citizens of Yadkin County.”

“I also want to put other hotel owners and landlords on notice and ask that they carefully screen who they allow on their properties. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office will use any and all resources at our disposal to curb criminal activity regardless of where it occurs in this county or who it involves. I would like to thank the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division for partnering with us to address this very important issue,” he added.

The judgment permanently prohibits the property owners from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at this location, or anywhere within the jurisdiction of the State of North Carolina. Under the terms of the consent judgment, the property may never be used for illegal purposes. In addition, it imposes a more thorough guest screening process, limits access to the property to only bona fide guests, and makes trespassers of all unwelcome guests. If the property owner does not follow the conditions in the agreement, the property could be subject to forfeiture.

Smitherman said the stipulations in place for the hotel due to this judgement will include increased security and requiring ID at check in for hotel guests.

The Alcohol Law Enforcement Nuisance Abatement Team partners with local law enforcement and community members to conduct thorough investigations utilizing Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

“I would like to thank the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Nuisance Abatement Team for their extremely thorough investigation that allowed us to get this judgment. Our Commissioners feel confident the activities prohibited by this judgment will now stop. I hope this judgment puts other businesses on notice that we are not going to tolerate this activity anymore in Yadkin County,” said Kevin Austin, Chairman of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners.