Allen testifies in trial, jury adjorns for the day

Jace Allen took the stand Thursday in Ashe County where he was on trial for second degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year old Norah Smitherman.

In his own words and Norah’s via text messages read aloud in court, the two were best friends along with Ayden Gardner.

According to Allen’s account in his testimony, the three were together the night of Nov. 4, 2021, when Norah was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

Allen said the friends had come over to help him clean his room before he was expecting multiple friends over the next evening following a football game. Allen’s house was the de facto gathering place for a larger group of friends.

During his testimony, the jurors saw photos of the friends in the group and heard texts read aloud that had been downloaded from Smitherman’s phone.

In some of the texts, the friends in the group told one another they loved each other and checked to make sure the others had arrived home safely after hanging out together.

A message from Norah to Jace when he was sick said, “miss you, bestie.”

A text from Jace to Aiden and Norah said “y’all will never know how grateful I am to have you.”

Allen became emotional when he read aloud a text to the two “y’all are my family- lifelong “

On the night of the shooting Allen said he and Ayden were joking around with Norah and hid outside his home and then jumped out to scare her. He said she seemed scared at first but then was laughing.

Upon entering his bedroom in the basement, Ayden sat on the bed and Norah on the couch.

A .22 revolver that belonged to Allen, given to him by his father prior to his death in 2020 was laying on the couch, Allen described. He picked it up, cocked it with his left hand “like in a western movie” he described saying he was just “playing around.”

He said the next thing he remembered was the light coming from the weapon and his own ears ringing from the shot.

He said he was pointing the gun at Norah but said he didn’t remember pulling the trigger.

He said he thought the weapon was unloaded and said he always unloaded it when not in use.

After that, Allen said he and Ayden ran from the room and he called for his mom who. is a nurse, as well as calling 911.

Allen’s testimony Thursday was the first time he relayed this description of the night. Allen’s previous claims, including in a taped interview with law enforcement, and directly to Smitherman’s family, was that the weapon discharged accidentally after falling from the fireplace.

Allen said he was scared. “I was afraid they wouldn’t believe me” he said and “I knew how it would look.”

He added that he wasn’t ready to accept the truth of what happened that night.

“I couldn’t accept I’d just taken my best friend’s life,” he said.

District Attorney Mathew Leach, during his cross examination, asked Allen if he agreed that people could kill someone they liked or even loved.

“Yes,” Allen agreed.

Leach went on to ask Allen if he agreed that his feelings toward Norah didn’t matter when it came to his guilt in her death. But Allen said no he did not agree.

Leach had Allen take the weapon (unloaded and secured with a zip tie) and demonstrate by pointing the gun at the wall about how close he was to Norah when the weapon fired.

“I’m not denying I pulled the trigger, but I don’t remember,” Allen said.

He admitted he did not check to see if the gun was loaded.

“In my head in was unloaded.” He said.

He called it the “stupidest thing” he’s done in his life and said if he had believed for one second that the gun was loaded he wouldn’t have done it.

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Alex Falls said Allen “crossed so many lines” and that it was time for him to be held accountable.

The defense asked the juror to think of the shock and disbelief that Allen must be feeling. Attorney Jay Vannoy characterized Allen’s story about the gun falling as a “partial truth” and “minimizing” of the truth.

“The truthful part was he didn’t mean to kill her,” he said. Vannoy also argued that there was no motive and no way to prove “malice.”

“Just because he minimized it doesn’t mean he is a murderer,” Vannoy said.

In his final closing Leach said, “if pointing a gun at someone, pulling the trigger and killing them isn’t murder, then what is?”

After a lengthy description of instructions, the jury was dismissed to choose a foreperson and begin deliberating around 3:15 p.m.

The jury adjourned at around 5 p.m. with no decision. Court will resume Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.