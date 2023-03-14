Yadkin Valley Garden Club celebrates 90 years. Yearbooks from its many decades of service to the community in beautification on display at the Yadkin Valley Garden Club’s 90th anniversary celebration.

The Yadkin Valley Garden Club celebrated its 90th anniversary with a luncheon at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road on March 2. Club members enjoyed champagne and cupcakes and special party favors as well as reflections of the many years of the club.

The Yadkin Valley Garden Club was first organized March 8, 1933 with Lottie Whitaker serving as president. Over the years the club has donated and been involved with numerous beautification projects in the area including at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Elkin High School, Elkin Municipal Park and more. The club was responsible for landscaping at the first of three Habitat for Humanity homes in the Elkin/Jonesville area in 2008. The club has won awards and continues to work on special projects at the Elkin Municipal Park and E&A Rail Trail. The club has been involved with environmental efforts county-wide as well, including lobbying for plastics recycling containers at Surry County recycling centers and conducting semi-annual litter sweeps on Standard St. in Elkin.

The Club is part of the National Garden Club, South Atlantic Region of National Garden Clubs and Garden Club of North Carolina.

At the luncheon, many of the club’s yearbooks dating back to its early years in the 1930s and 1940s were on display. Several of the long term members spoke about their fondest memories.

In December of 2022, the club presented a $100 donation to the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter for Wreaths Across America to place wreaths and flags on veteran’s graves at Hollywood cemetery.

The Yadkin Valley Garden Club meetings monthly September through June. New officers will be installed at its April meeting.

See more updates on the Yadkin Valley Garden Club and its latest projects on their Facebook page.