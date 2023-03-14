Race for Dobson board settled

The protracted race for the two open seats on the Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners concluded when polls closed at 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday evening, and while the numbers were a little different, the result was the same as when the election took place the first time, with two incumbents holding their seats.

In a three-way race for two open seats incumbents Walter White (143 votes) and J. Wayne Atkins (120 votes) will keep their seats. Local business owner John Jonczak came in third place (73 votes) and there were four write-in votes for a grand total of 340 votes in the Special Election.

Last year the contest ended with a similar result with Atkins and White flip-flopping their general election finish this time though. In a four-way race last November, it was Atkins 184, White 167, Jonczak 159, Sharon Gates-Hodges 106, and three write-in votes tallying 619 total votes.

Surry County Board of Elections Director Michella Huff said things went smoothly. “In-person voting went well. It was a steady Election Day and we were pleased with the turnout for a special election with one contest in the ballot.”

Next the county will conduct a post-election hand-to-eye sample audit on Friday at 11 a.m. in rooms B and C of the Surry County Service Center.

“The sample audit count is a test to ensure voting equipment read the voter’s choices accurately. It compares the machine counts with hand-to-eye counts conducted by elections officials in randomly selected voting sites,” she said. As per procedure the state board of elections randomly selected what sites would be subject to audit.

“NCSBE randomly selected Election Day and Onestop voting precincts for the hand-to-eye sample audit that will occur March 10,” Huff wrote Wednesday.

The process is meant to be thorough and transparent. “This will essentially be a full election hand count to compare to machine count. This is open to the public and will be held in the training room of the Surry County Service Center, next to the Board of Elections Office.”

The hand-to-eye counts required for this process are not recounts, although they are similar processes, Huff said. “Selected ballots are hand-counted by a bipartisan team of trained volunteers. The hand-counted results are compared to the tabulated results and any variances are noted.”

Such variances may include instances when the write-in oval was not filled in, but a candidate’s name was written in, or the machine did not count a choice that was represented by check marks that was poorly shaded. The county sends the machine counts and hand counts to the state along with an explanation of any discrepancies.

Then the county will hold its canvass on Friday, March 17, at 11 a.m. in a public meeting. Huff explained, “Canvass is the official process of determining the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly, resulting in the authentication of the official election results. In every county, the canvass meeting when the results are certified is 10 days after Election Day and the canvass meeting is open to the public. “

“We did not have any provisional ballots to consider for our supplemental absentee meeting that was scheduled for March 16; that meeting is cancelled,” she said.

The special election was a first for Huff who said, “This election was very different for our office, we are used to 23 Election Day precincts so having only one physical election day precinct and it being located in the room attached to our office was unusually serene.”

Town of Dobson Town Clerk Erica Parker said that Atkins and White will be sworn in at the next regular meeting of the board.