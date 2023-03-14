Trial begins in shooting death of 17-year old Norah Smitherman

Forbush students gather for a memorial for fellow classmate Norah Smitherman who was killed in a shooting. Courtesy photo

A trial is underway for the suspect in the shooting death of 17-year old Norah Smitherman. Jace Allen was charged with second degree murder in the shooting which occurred on Nov. 4, 2021. Allen was 17 at the time of the shooting and his name was not initially released by law enforcement.

Yadkin County court officials confirmed that Allen is being tried as an adult and that the case is being heard in Ashe County.

Ashe County Clerk Pam Barlow said that Allen entered a plea of not guilty on Monday. Jury selection began Monday and testimony from the State began on Tuesday morning, Barlow said.

Both Allen and Smitherman were students at Forbush High School. According to a 2021 press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, at a residence on Gospel Way Church Road in Yadkinville. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old juvenile female with a gunshot wound. Yadkin County EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the juvenile deceased. Initially, the sheriff’s office was investigating the shooting as an accident, but during their probe it became a homicide investigation.

There was an immediate outpouring of grief and support for the family in the wake of Smitherman’s passing. Students at Forbush wore purple, Norah’s favorite color, and held a memorial for her during a home football game following her death. She was described by school leaders as someone who took academics seriously and was also very involved in her church and community.

“She was a friend to so many, a wonderful person who was kind to all she met,” said Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin.

Smitherman’s mother Jennifer has established a foundation in her daughter’s memory to keep her giving spirit alive.

The Foundation’s first fundraiser was the sale of yard signs bearing the phrase “God not Dead” in Norah’s own handwriting, against a backdrop of purple.

Jennifer Smitherman explained that she discovered the phrase in Norah’s handwriting on the back of a picture frame. From the childlike writing and missing apostrophe s, Smitherman gathered Norah had been fairly young when she wrote this message but said that it summed up Norah’s strong Christian faith.

“She had a heart of service,” Smitherman told The Yadkin Ripple in the fall of 2022 ahead of the Live Like Norah inaugural golf tournament fundraiser.

The foundation funds go to various charities that were beloved by Norah.

Details of the trial will be reported as they become available.