Grant to fund splash pad, new playground at Crater Park

Elkin is among the recipients of a grant package totaling $9.6 million from the state Parks and Recreation Authority. The funds will benefit 21 different projects across the state with a focus on park accessibility.

A total of $500,000 will be coming to the town for upgrades at Crater Park to include sidewalks and paths to the baseball fields, pickle ball courts and a boat launch to make them accessible to those with limited mobility. New features are planned for the park as well.

“The town has already invested over $200,000 in parking and pickleball courts at Crater Park. This additional funding will add an accessible splash pad, playground and restroom area that will greatly enhance Crater Park and will be free for public use,” said Adam McComb, Elkin Parks and Recreation director.

A press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office said the funding “reflects Governor Cooper’s ongoing efforts to strengthen communities.”

“These projects touch communities from Watauga to Wake to Pamlico with lasting, accessible infrastructure for recreation that will bring improved health and quality of life for North Carolina families,” Cooper said. “The focus of accessibility reflects our need for—and commitment to—investing in projects that reflect the needs and abilities of all of our residents and visitors.”

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson expressed the department’s commitment to providing recreation amenities for people of all abilities.

“Because the Governor and General Assembly included historic funding levels in the budget for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, we are able to provide these grants to every corner of our state to improve accessibility in community recreation,” Secretary Wilson said. “These grants will produce significant progress toward providing recreation that meets each North Carolinian where they are.”