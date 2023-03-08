Board approves security contract for BOE office

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners approved several contracts during its Monday morning meeting, including one to replace the roof on the Emergency Services building. The contract is with Jason Tharpe Roofing in the amount of $27,300. County Manager Lisa Hughes said the roof has been patched multiple times and is need of a full replacement.

Also approved was a contract with Warden Enterprise for fire and security system services for county office space in the former Pioneer building at 1300 Unifi Industrial Rd.

In an effort to save on construction costs, the county will be leasing the Pioneer building to house additional storage for both the Parks and Recreation and Emergency Services Departments as well as a new, more secure, space for the Board of Elections office, said Hughes.

Hughes said that an audit of the Board of Elections by the Department of Homeland Security showed security issues.

“They identified several areas of needed security improvements for the office space where Elections is currently located. We explored ways to improve the security in their space, which none of it was optimal. Elections also had voiced concerns about storing equipment on the 2nd floor of the building and one-stop voting being located on the 2nd floor. In addition, they needed to find a different precinct location for North Liberty,” said Hughes.

The board first approved leasing the Pioneer building in December and the building owner NGB Enterprises is making some exterior improvements and additional walls are being constructed for the Board of Elections office. Hughes said the plan is for the BOE to move to the space in April.

The Board of Elections will have the 2,000 sq. ft. of office space up front while Emergency Services along with Parks and Recreation will store equipment and trailers in the 9,000 sq. ft. of storage space.

Hughes said the county has signed a 3-year lease and will evaluate the needs at the time. The county does have the first right to purchase should NGB decide to sell, Hughes added.

The security contract was approved in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Cliff Collins voting against the motion. He noted in the commissioner comment portion of the meeting that he was not in favor of any decisions regarding that space saying he was, “not really a fan of that project.”

“I feel like money could be better spent,” he said.

The board also approved the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office to proceed with a grant application through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation on a quarterly basis until successful. The Sheriff’s Department is seeking the funds for the purchase of new SWAT helmets and equipment.

In her Manager’s Report, County Manager Lisa Hughes updated the Board on several items to include the Asset and Inventory Assessment for water and sewer, Brooks Crossroads sewer funding, a potential funding opportunity for opioid response, construction project updates, a vacancy in the Zoning Officer position, and the Department Director’s Budget Retreat held on March 2‐3, 2023.

During the public comment portion at the start of the meeting, John Matthews, of East Bend, addressed the board with a suggestion that all county board meetings be recorded and posted online so that county residents who are not able to attend meetings can view the proceedings.

“We as the public need to know what’s going on,” he said.

At the close of Monday’s meeting during commissioner comments, several board members said this had been discussed briefly and is something that will be considered for future meetings.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners is March 20 at 7 p.m.