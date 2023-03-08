School improvement plan after lengthy discussion

The Feb. 27 Elkin School Board meeting began with recognition of staff members including Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox who was recently awarded the Frances R. Jones Trailblazer Award by N.C. Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and employee of the month Kristy Sidden.

There were multiple speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting. Prospective parents Adam Luffman and Mary Gwyn Harris, who each said they planned for their children to attend school in Elkin when they are old enough, were among those who spoke.

Luffman said his daughter was excited to begin kindergarten at Elkin in the fall. He said he did have “some hesitancy” about the school system as there seemed to be a shift “more towards an ideology based system rather than an academic” one.

He encouraged the board to put “academics at the forefront” and “put aside the political and ideological leanings.”

Harris said she plans to send her two-year to Elkin City Schools once he is old enough.

“We have a wonderful school system,” she said. She added she was a concerned parent.

“I am against the woke social justice divisive issues that have plagued our public school systems. Things such as SEL, CRT, DEI and gender identity. I hope Elkin City Schools, going forward, chooses a path that stands for parents and academics, not divisive ideologies,” Harris said.

Also addressing the board during public comments was Susan Stewart. She praised the work of Cox as superintendent of Elkin City Schools as well as each of the school principals.

“I am here tonight to try to figure out why it seems the three new school board members seem intent on creating dysfunction and division within our community school system, a system that is the envy of the state,” Stewart began. “As best I can tell, by Mr. Blackburn’s statements, it’s because of social emotional learning. Mr. Blackburn, I’m here to tell you that Elkin City Schools has always been about social emotional learning… I’ve seen it dating back to the 1990s, we called it nurture; we called it compassion. Before you can teach a child of any age you’ve got to know each day how they are feeling… did they eat dinner last night? Are they hungry? Are they thinking about taking their own life? Teacher’s have to meet each child where they are each day.”

“It’s not new and it’s not evil,” Stewart said of social emotional learning, often referred to as SEL.

“Hate rhetoric and demonization of ‘the other’ is really detrimental to the health of our children,” she added.

Social Emotional Learning continued to be the hot topic of the meeting with Blackburn expressing his concerns over the SEL content within the proposed School Improvement Plan (SIP).

Cox gave a brief explanation to the board regarding a presentation first presented to the board at the September meeting, prior to the installation of new board members Jennifer Kleinheksel, Johnny Blevins and Earl Blackburn. That presentation included the school performance grades, achievement scores and growth as well as rankings among local districts and several other key factors that went into the creation of the School Improvement Plan.

Cox noted that in the first testing data results coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elkin City Schools was ranked 10th out of 115 school systems statewide in academic performance.

“We were very proud of that,” Cox said, “Because let me tell you, trying to run a school, operate a school, teach children and keep folks employed during a COVID pandemic was no easy feat.”

Cox said regardless of the high ranking, and even if the school system had been ranked number one, there would still be opportunities for improvement and that is where the School Improvement Plan comes in.

Cox also noted that a new platform called NC Star was used for this year’s School Improvement Plan which she said likely appeared vague in the academic improvements needed, particularly when viewed by new board members. She said the school has previously used its own template but has now moved to one that is used by most school systems in the state. Cox apologized to the new board members for what seemed like a vague report and distributed new documents that would better show the academic goals in addition to other measures included in the school improvement plan.

Despite Cox’s explanation, Blackburn continued to express concern over the School Improvement Plan.

“The thing that disturbed me the most about the presentation was the lack of academic excellence and achievement. Thank you for clarifying that you strive for that, but when it was presented to us, especially the new board members, we didn’t see that. What we saw … were just in our face SEL…”

Blackburn also said he found some “very disturbing” things on the official website for SEL.

“I do have a number of questions,” Blackburn said.

He addressed the principals and asked, “can you tell me what the General Assembly passed in 1997 as a sound basic education?”

“Can anyone give me a definition from the General Assembly?” he asked again, after a moment of silence with no response from the principals.

Cox replied, “I’m not sure where you’re going with that question…We believe in a sound basic education for all students… to read, write and do arithmetic.”

Blackburn said he realized that this was the first time the SIP had been done in the new template with NC Star, but said he had looked back at previous years’ School Improvement Plans and if this year’s had been presented as those previous years he would have had no problem approving it.

Cox offered more information on SEL to Blackburn from school administrators.

Blackburn requested to send his questions to Cox and core administrators and for them to come up with a redesigned plan.

“The main thrust I want to see is academic excellence and achievement,” he said.

Blackburn made a motion to produce a more improved plan with a focus on academic achievement.

Cox said starting all over would take a month to six weeks and be just ahead of testing for 2023.

“We’d be looking at last year’s data in April [with a revised plan] but then turning around getting new data in May and June,” she noted.

Heather Pardue, Multi-Tiered System of Support and Curriculum Coordinator, further explained that with the lack of face to face school for many children during the pandemic the need for additional focus on the social needs and interactions of students was key.

“When we’re talking about social learning, we’re talking about students collaborating in the classroom and that is a lot to do with why that indicator was chosen,” she said.

“If we do not address the behavior and the social collaboration among lots of different types of students and adults, we’re not able to get to the business of teaching academics.”

Board Member Larry Wagoner noted that the additional academic information provided by Dr. Cox was helpful and said that it was important to also focus on social and emotional wellbeing of the children.

“I just think that educators need all the information that they can gather to help each student in this school system to achieve what we ask them to achieve,” he said.

Blackburn noted that the first three objectives of SEL are good, but that he had concerns with some of the premises of SEL.

“If you go and look at the official websites…when you begin to unpack everything there are some warning signs… dangers, stripping parents of parental rights,” he said. “The social justice woke DEI equity agenda is ripping our country and schools apart…”

Student Services Director Tracee McManus spoke to the board, giving her personal definition of SEL and how it is applied at Elkin City Schools. She talked about the emotional/social connection with her favorite childhood teacher and asked the board to reflect on their own favorite teacher.

“We are not indoctrinating students,” she said. “SEL is basically taking care of the whole child.”

“I agree 100 percent with what you said,” Blackburn said at the conclusion of McManus’ presentation. He said if the academic information given to the board during the meeting could be incorporated into the plan he said he would sign off on it.

Chairman Richard Brinegar, applauded Blackburn for learning and questioning as part of the process.

“There are no dumb questions,” he said.

He then asked to move forward and vote on the plan without having revisions made. Wagoner made the motion to approve the plans for all three schools as is and Blevins seconded the motion.

The motion was approved in a four to one vote, with Blackburn being the opposing vote.

The entirety of the Feb. 27 meeting may be viewed on the school system website by clicking on the recordings tab under the Board of Education tab on elkincityschools.org.

The next meeting of the Elkin City School Board is scheduled for March 27.