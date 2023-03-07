Yadkin Valley Idol competition will raise funds for ECS

Elkin City Schools is on the search for talented local residents of all ages to take the spotlight in its first-ever Yadkin Valley Idol competition planned for June 17.

The event, hosted by Explore Elkin, is planned as a fundraiser to help pay for the school’s new Bucky mascot costume which replaced an old costume that dated back to the 1980s.

Organizers said the Yadkin Valley Idol competition will be modeled after the popular TV show American Idol. The winner of all age categories will receive the top prize of $1000 provided by event sponsors.

The competition will feature various types of music and include three different age categories. Three age categories will compete separately with a $250 cash prize for each category. An overall winner will be chosen as well with a cash prize ofr $1,000. There will be five contestants in each category totaling 15 contestants selected from a pool that will audition for the show. Similar to the TV show, the overall prize winner will be determined by “Audience Choice” gauged by a vote on a cell phone poll. Judging of the auditions and competition will be done by instructors of the Reeves Music School and music ministers at local churches.

Registration for Yadkin Valley Idol is open now through March 17. The registration form can be found on the Elkin City Schools website at: elkincityschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2764828&type=d&pREC_ID=2412962

For more information call Elkin City Schools at 336-835-3135.