Elkin budget retreat to be held Friday

The Elkin Town Board and staff members will begin discussion of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget on Friday with a day-long budget retreat. The retreat is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Trails and Heritage Center, 257 Standard St.

Following breakfast there will be a welcome and overview of the day at 9 a.m. followed by a financial update from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.

Discussion of the construction of a new fire station and fire truck financing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. followed by a short break.

Water plant operations and water fund capital items will be discussed beginning at 11:15 a.m. followed by general updates and discussion from 11:45 a.m. until 12: 15 p.m. then a break for lunch.

Departmental updates from the Economic Development Planning Board, Police Department, Fire Department, Recreation Department, Public Works and the Airport are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The board will discuss capital items and prioritization of projects beginning at 3 p.m. Final closing remarks of the day will be at 4 p.m.

Though the retreat agenda does not include a time for public comments, the meeting is open to the public.