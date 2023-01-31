Juvenile in custody following threat that closed Elkin schools Tuesday

Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday authorities announced that a juvenile suspect was taken into custody after making a threat against Elkin City Schools.

According to a press release, “after receiving information about a threat of violence on Elkin City Schools, the Elkin Police Department developed a suspect in the case. A search warrant was obtained and a juvenile suspect, who is a student in the Elkin City School system, was taken into custody today.”

As the suspect is a juvenile the name or other identifying details will not be released.

A message from Elkin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox went out to student families around 9:15 p.m. Monday that the high school, middle and elementary school would be closed on Tuesday due to a potential threat to students and staff.

“At this time it is inconclusive if the threat is hoax,” Cox said in the message Monday night.

“I felt it was necessary to cancel classes for all students and staff while we determine, with the Elkin Police Department, if this is a hoax,” Cox said late Monday evening after the message went out to parents about the closure.

On Tuesday morning Cox confirmed that the initial threat was made via snapchat, a popular communication app used by teens with messages that disappear after 24 hours.

Cox said a screenshot of the snapchat message, which threatened gun violence at all three schools, was sent to the school system’s anonymous Say Something app. She was alerted of the threat just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Per G.S. 115C-105.51, the NC Center for Safer Schools supports a statewide student anonymous safety tip application – Say Something Anonymous Reporting System.

“The SS-ARS crisis center notifies various administrators, including myself, of a tip so that we can investigate,” Cox explained.

Cox said in the six years she has been superintendent for Elkin City Schools there has not be a direct threat to the schools such as this. The schools have been placed on lock down several times in recent months in response to outside crimes that occurred near the schools or threats made at other institutions.

A message went out to parents and guardians from the school system around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the arrest and stating that though there was no longer a threat, there would be additional police presence at the schools as it resumed normal schedule for Wednesday. Feb 1.

“Student safety is the highest priority for Elkin City Schools,” Cox said.