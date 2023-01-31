Police investigating threat against Elkin City Schools

The Elkin Police Department is investigating a threat made against Elkin High, Middle and Elementary schools this morning, said District Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox.

A message from Cox went out to student families around 9:15 p.m. Monday that all three schools would be closed on Tuesday due to a potential threat to students and staff.

“At this time it is inconclusive if the threat is hoax,” Cox said in the message.

“I felt it was necessary to cancel classes for all students and staff while we determine, with the Elkin Police Department, if this is a hoax,” Cox said late Monday evening after the message went out to parents about the closure.

On Tuesday morning Cox confirmed that the initial threat was made via snapchat, a popular communication app used by teens with messages that disappear after 24 hours.

Cox said a screenshot of the snapchat message was sent to the school system’s anonymous See Something, Say Something app. She was alerted of the threat just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Per G.S. 115C-105.51, the NC Center for Safer Schools supports a statewide student anonymous safety tip application – Say Something Anonymous Reporting System.

“The SS-ARS crisis center notifies various administrators, including myself, of a tip so that we can investigate,” Cox explained.

Cox said in the six years she has been superintendent for Elkin City Schools there has not be a direct threat to the schools such as this. The schools have been placed on lock down several times in recent months in response to outside crimes that occurred near the schools or threats made at other institutions.

Elkin Police Department is expected to report findings from its investigation into the threat later today, Cox said.