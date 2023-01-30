Missing local woman turns up safe

A Mount Airy woman who went missing for nearly a week after her car ran out of gas along a local road has turned up safe, according to city police.

The Jan. 18 disappearance of Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, had attracted regional attention after she reportedly was left stranded when the problem with the vehicle occurred on Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive off U.S. 52.

Hawks is said to have been on her way to a doctor’s appointment at the time and notified her sisters about the situation, asking for someone to bring her more fuel. But when help arrived, the keys were found in the ignition, the woman had vanished and remained so for more than six days.

Although Police Chief Dale Watson had advised earlier this week that no foul play was suspected based on evidence gathered so far, family members were especially worried because Hawks recently underwent a procedure requiring her to take medication.

The story now has a happy ending.

“She is back — we have talked with her,” Watson said Wednesday. “She is safe — she is back with her family.”

It was thought that Hawks might have been in another state during the time she was missing, but her exact whereabouts were not immediately known.

“She was back in our jurisdiction late last night or early this morning,” the police chief added Wednesday.

He said there was nothing to indicate that Hawks had been taken somewhere against her will or otherwise detained, mentioning that all actions on her part were “voluntary.”

“She was with acquaintances the whole time.”

Hawks has not disclosed to authorities where she went and why, the police chief said. “As far as I’m aware, she really didn’t provide an explanation.”

One media report quoted Hawks’ sisters as saying they weren’t sure if she had just run away, but wanted to know that she was safe.

The case of the missing local woman — including appeals to the public for information — was widely circulated among both newspapers and television stations in both North and South Carolina, through social media channels and also on YouTube.

It also attracted attention from the AWARE Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization based in Roanoke, Virginia, that helps find missing persons, which circulated word of the Mount Airy resident’s disappearance.

Information about Hawks also appeared on the websleuths.com site that spreads information about such incidents.

