Elkin City Schools recognized for academic growth

Surry County Chairman Eddie Harris speaks during the public comment portion of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday. Elkin Elementary School Principal Emily Rycroft and Assistant Principal Kayla Simmons proudly display a sign recognizing EES as a distinguished school with excellence in serving special populations. Cynthia Altemueller recognizes principals Emily Rycroft, Jennifer Hall, Amanda Burton and Pam Colbert for academic growth of Elkin schools for the 2021-22 school year. Superintendent Myra Cox congratulates students Elaina Brown and Rilei Rice for their artwork which was featured on last year’s Christmas card.

The principals of Elkin High School, Middle School, Elementary School and the Global Academy, Amanda Burton, Jennifer Hall, Emily Rycroft and Pam Colbert, were recognized during Monday’s school board meeting for achieving and exceeding expected academic growth under North Carolina’s accountability system.

Cynthia Altemueller, chief academic officer for Elkin City Schools, said the accountability awards were paused amid the pandemic for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. The recognition has resume and Elkin City Schools was awarded the honor for the 2021-22 school year.

“These awards represent an impressive amount of hard work by students and educators,” said Altemueller. “During those years, administrators worked tirelessly for the students’ personal well-being and their academic growth. Everyone encountered pandemic hurdles daily, whether it be social distancing, quarantine updates for the CDC, remote instruction, A-day B-day schedules, constant cleaning, nurse documentation, hand sanitizing, eating lunch in classrooms, wearing masks, the list goes on. These four Efficient, innovative, and resilient leaders always put children first. Children’s needs were a priority at school so that learning could take place.

“I feel very privileged and honored to stand here in front of you all and acknowledge the achievements of our schools and their brilliant administrators who have made both the school, their parents, and the community proud. I would also like to congratulate our students on achieving such positive results,” Altemueller added.

Elkin Elementary School was also recognized by the National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools for excellence in serving special populations of students (students with disabilities.)

Several Elkin students were honored during Monday’s meeting as well for their artwork submissions that were selected for the 2022 Christmas card sent by Superintendent Myra Cox to the other school systems in the state. Students whose artwork was on the card included Elaina Brown and Aiden Paradis, both seventh graders; tenth-grader Caroline Sowers; and juniors Lyelie Klatt and Relei Rice. Cox praised the student’s work and she was proud to sign her name on the card.

Maintenance Director John Altemueller gave an update to the board on construction progress of the new gym. He showed the board diagrams of the new building. Construction was initially expected to be completed by October of this year. Altemeuller said rainy weather and mud have put the project a few weeks behind schedule, but he said he hopes it will be completed in time for basketball season. The long-awaited project will bring an updated and handicap-compliant gymnasium to the campus complete with plenty of bathroom space, locker rooms, concession area and a few classrooms and office space for coaches.

Adam McComb of the Elkin Recreation Center gave a brief presentation to the board, requesting that an area next to the football field be used as the launch site for this summer’s Freedom Fest fireworks display celebrating July 4th. That request was approved.

Surry Commissioner Eddie Harris also addressed the board on Monday. He spoke briefly during the public comment portion of the meeting. He congratulated newly elected board members Jennifer Kleinheksel, Johnny Blevins and Earl Blackburn.

Harris spoke on the streaming app Surry on the Go which will feature local content, including some school-related news and information.

“I also wanted to say publicly that I look forward to continue working with you folks on the gym project and I hope we can make some progress on the upfit of the old gym,” Harris said.

Harris said that as chairman of the board this year he could propose holding one of the county board meetings at Elkin High School if the board would like him to do so. He also invited school board members to attend a luncheon during the county’s retreat at the Heritage and Trails Center on Feb. 22.

Harris concluded by saying that he continues to be ” a strong advocate for three independent school systems in Surry County.”

Also speaking during public comments was Tim DeHaan. DeHaan said last month was his first time attending an Elkin School Board meeting to “watch three of my friends be installed.” He said he was a parliamentarian who likes “to make sure that the meetings that I go to follow the rules of Roberts Rules,” as he held up a copy of Robert’s Rules of Order.” DeHaan went on to say that the board’s action item on the agenda for a second reading and voting upon several revised school policies was not being done properly according to Chapter 16 of Robert’s Rules of Order as new board members had only just been installed at the previous meeting on Dec. 5, 2022.

“Your new board was not seated until the 5th, according to Robert’s Rules when you have a new board come in, . . it means it’s a whole new board and any old business from the old board falls to the ground. It has to be re-brought up, readdressed,” said DeHaan. “Why is it important? If you’re breaking the rules in a public meeting it raises the question of what you’re doing in a closed session.”

DeHaan went on to address School Board Chairman Richard Brinegar directly.

“Dr. Brinegar, the reason it is important for you is that you are responsible for the agenda. I realize you that you didn’t put the agenda together necessarily, but if anything, a lawsuit or anything else comes about and something’s not right, you are the one who is responsible for it,” DeHaan said.

“You want to be careful what you do,” he added.

As the meeting continued, Superintendent Myra Cox left the room to consult via phone with the school board’s attorney Fred Johnson on the matter. Johnson informed Cox that the board’s on policies would supersede the guidelines of Robert’s Rules, however as the issue in question regarding the second reading of revised policies was not voted on in the previous meeting, bur rather tabled, that it was a gray area and would be best to postpone the final vote until the next meeting.

Cox noted that the board frequently reviews school policies that come down from the North Carolina School Board Association and are frequently updated by that board’s attorneys based on case law.