Cash, cocaine seized in Jonesville

Aguilera

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jonesville man on Jan. 4 following a traffic stop on Windsor Road in Hamptonville. The stop was part of a narcotics investigation and authorities reported that the driver, 46-year old Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, was in possession of cocaine.

A search warrant was obtained following the traffic stop and served at Aguilera’s residence on Cedarbrook Road in Jonesville during the early morning hours of Jan. 5. At the residence detectives located more than nine ounces of cocaine, $13,016 in US currency, and other drug paraphernalia.

Aguilera was charged with two felony counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Cocaine, two felony counts of Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for the Sale of Cocaine, one felony count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of No Operators License.

Aguilera received a $100,000 secured bond and had a first court appearance scheduled for Jan. 5.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the NC State Bureau of Investigation, Davie County Sheriff’s Office, and Jonesville Police Department.