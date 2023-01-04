Project Denver eyes Elkin for $6m investment

Another secretive economic development project was passed by the Surry County Board of Commissioner Tuesday evening. Project Denver will now join Project Cobra on the shelf as it waits for a companion incentives package to be debated by the Town of Elkin Board of Commissioners on Jan. 9.

The county board was told a private company is proposing to make a direct investment of $6.4 million in property and equipment in Elkin. As per North Carolina general statute 158-7.1 a public hearing was called for so that residents could offer their thoughts on the proposed Project Denver.

Terms of Project Denver are for a five-year performance-based grant of $116,156.74 that will only be paid out upon the company’s completion of their investment and payment of property taxes.

Just as with Project Cobra, the identity of the company was not disclosed, “What I can tell you about the company is that it is a supplier to an existing industry cluster in the county,” County Manager Chris Knopf advised the board.

“Also, the company is looking at three states, three locations, this is one of them. So, this is a competitive project,” he added.

Richie Parker, the only speaker during the public hearing, spoke in favor of Project Denver on behalf of the Surry Economic Development Partnership, “SEDP supports the location of this new company in Elkin. The diversification of the business base is important to ensure that we have a strong and thriving local economy.”

He said the tract of land is suited for the company and would require no rezoning, “The proposed location is zoned for the land use, so the project aligns with the town’s long term development goals and future land use plan.”

He went on to offer a few tantalizing details that were enough to get the imagination of those in the gallery going with rampant speculation as to what the company may be, “This company will support an existing business cluster of the region and our primary economic development strategy is to retain and grow existing businesses. This company will help with that strategy by strengthening the regional supply chain.”

Parker said a lot without giving away the farm and drew a few lines for the commissioners and residents alike to read between, “The new jobs created by this company will create economic opportunities for our citizens, and manufacturing jobs generate a higher economic multiplier than retail or service jobs.”

“This company’s impact will far exceed the direct jobs and investment by stimulating more economic output in the local economy and the incentive is performance based, so no funds expended until the investment is complete and begins paying taxes, plus the town and the county will receive new tax revenue from the company’s investment.”

Commissioner Van Tucker said that incentives are the way this business seems to get done nowadays, “These companies and their expansions, and new company startups, they are very highly sought amongst a lot of rural counties and municipalities in many states.”

“It’s a proposition where they are expecting some type of incentives from the place where they will eventually reside. That’s what they’ve asked of us, and that’s the resolution we will be voting on,” he summarized.

Chairman Eddie Harris retraced some of his steps from the Project Cobra hearing and gave a short history lesson on the way in which incentives used to be done, “In the last twelve years economic incentive projects have been greatly scaled back, particularly in this county.”

He remembered again the Pittsburgh Glass incentives package, “That was an $8-9 million package, trimmed back to six, and then it went to four. They were required to hire 265 folks, and there was a lot of complicated parts and pieces to that, those days are long gone.”

“This one (Project Denver) is based on the investment the company does and they have to perform; they have to do what they say they are going to do. But, at any scale this is a very, very modest number and its indicative that the county supports bringing businesses to this community and job creation. I think it will pay taxpayers back many, many times.”

“There are multiple locations in competing for this company,” the chairman continued, “and I will say that in light of some of the comments I have heard recently about, ‘Well, how do we know what it is?’ These things are competitive in nature and some of the information proprietary,” he said acknowledging some frustration of residents in a process that is pitting three deserving communities against one another for this project.

“It just can’t happen in that order. I am about business succeeding on their own merit, and the free enterprise system, but I think this meets all the parameters of capitalism and free enterprise and furthermore that the county is supporting business and job creation, in particular small business. This would be classified as a small business under the definition by the standards.”

“We hope this business does move to Surry County and I think it’s a good thing for Elkin in particular,” he said in support of the measure before opening it to a vote which was passed unanimously.

The Town of Elkin Board of Commissioners will consider Project Denver on Jan. 9 at Elkin Town Hall located at 226 N. Bridge Street. The town’s incentive proposal is based on an incremental increase of real and personal property tax value at the rate of 80 percent of the amount in excess of the purchase price over a five-year period.