Incentives proposal hearing Tuesday

Project Denver is on the menu for the Surry County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday evening, the meeting moved from Monday to allow the county’s observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

The board will be considering several staffing changes, hear an update on Surry on the Go streaming channel, and hear about changes to the detention center construction budget. The commissioners will also hear a presentation on Surry County’s natural heritage from ecologist/botanist Ken Brindle who was one of the featured lecturers during Surry 250, the county’s sestercentennial celebration, last June.

Of interest to many county residents will be the public hearing on Project Denver. While there have been no details released to the public on the name of the company in question, nor the type of industry it is, Project Denver is known to be a “proposed minimum investment of $6.4 million in real and personal property” to be made by the end of the calendar year 2023.

The draft resolution on the incentive package the board will consider reads, “Following the payment of taxes by Company to County, the County shall make an incentive grant to Company of not more than $116,156.74 over a five-year period.”

The county stipulates that its payment of the incentives package will only be paid out only after evidence has been provided that the investment benchmark has been attained. Also, the company will have to be current on its property taxes before the incentive funds will be released.

Wording in the resolution allows for wiggle room if the company in question does not meet all its targets,. “The incentive grant shall be reduced proportionally if Company fails to achieve or maintain its benchmark minimum level of investment.”

Board approval of the package will signify that the commissioners feel the incentives are justified because such financial inducements “will increase the taxable property, employment, and business prospects of Surry County.”

If approved Project Denver will join another package of incentives earmarked for the business growth of the county, Project Cobra, that was approved in November. That package was designed to entice an existing Surry County employer to consolidate its operations from locations out of state into one local hub in Mount Airy.

That consolidation represents a potential investment $1.9 million and would bring 35 jobs to the area, whereas if the Project Cobra bid fails the company will head elsewhere and take 63 jobs with them as its leaves.

When the commissioners were hearing details on Project Cobra, the former director of the Surry Economic Development Partnership Todd Tucker gave it his endorsement. “This incentive will keep people working and create new opportunities for others and add new value to Surry County’s tax record.”

The prompted Commissioner Bill Goins to note that retaining businesses that are already here is and should remain a priority to county leaders. To that end, the board voted unanimously to pass the incentive package of $36,244 spread over five years in performance-based incentives with those funds coming from the county’s general fund.

The City of Mount Airy board of commissioners followed suit shortly thereafter and approved a similar package. Neither package, Denver nor Cobra, made any declaration of what the specific use of the funds would be.

Targeted incentives with benchmarks that must be met are a safer bet, Chairman Eddie Harris said in November, then how many packages used to be designed. They will also be easier to ensure the recipient is in compliance than benchmarks tied to employee head count.

At Tuesday night’s board of commissioners meeting, the public will again be asked to provide comment to the board on the proposal.

There was some complaint after the Project Cobra hearing that the public was not given enough advance notice or any context to better understand the proposal. It is mandated that such a public hearing be held after public notice is given but it is unclear what residents may have to say on a proposal under wraps.

For those who were frustrated by the process, there will be no change to it Tuesday as the machinations of the county behind the scenes in business development must be kept secret. There will be no grand reveal of the company before the board makes their vote.

Commissioner Van Tucker explained after the Project Cobra hearing that some privacy and secrecy in deliberations such as these are needed. If a business shows its hand, he said, it may be opening itself up to have its idea or location poached right from under them.

The board of county commissioners meets at 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse in Dobson, 114 W. Atkins St., starting at 6 p.m. Meetings are livestreamed, and the videos will be posted to YouTube and the county’s website for residents unable to attend.