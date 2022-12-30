I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt

The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there.

This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located at Mile Marker 105 on the southbound portion of the interstate, being torn down and rebuilt, beginning sometime in 2023.

“It’s 40 years old,” center Manager Jeff Mills said in explaining the reason for the project.

Records show that the NC. Department of Commerce facility was first opened in 1982 and renovated in 1997.

The I-77 North Welcome Center is one of nine such rest area sites in North Carolina. These are located just inside the state lines along interstates and provide travel information to motorists entering from outside areas to enhance tourism efforts.

Each center has a statewide focus, but with an emphasis on information for visitors traveling a particular interstate corridor, including directing them to local attractions. That task is aided by the on-site presence of professional, nationally certified travel counselors, according to state officials.

The centers collectively promote thousands of tourism-related businesses, attractions, accommodations, events and more, thereby enhancing commerce throughout the state.

The upcoming closure/rebuild project at the I-77 North Welcome Center was made public by Jessica Roberts, executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority/Tourism Partnership of Surry County.

Roberts mentioned it during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners earlier this year as part of a quarterly tourism report to the board, covering that and other developments within the local tourism realm.

However, Mills, the manager of the I-77 North Welcome Center, is unsure when the closure, tear-down and construction of the new facility actually will begin in 2023.

“I have no idea,” he said.

While such undertakings typically reflect a need to modernize and/or enlarge a location, Mills is unsure about the scope of the I-77 project or how it will take shape.

“I’ve not seen any blueprints on that,” Mills said.

The present center contains 75 parking spaces for cars, eight for cars/trailers and 10 for trucks.

Staff reassignments?

One aspect of the plan brought to light by Roberts, the Mount Airy tourism official, concerns the possible reassignment of personnel at the I-77 North Welcome Center until the project runs its course.

“As of now, we have three,” Mills said of the staff there.

Roberts told city officials that the shift could aid tourism efforts elsewhere in the county.

“I am working with the manager, Jeff Mills, to place the staff at no costs in our various visitor centers throughout Surry County, including ours in Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain downtown, Pilot Mountain State Park and Elkin, as well as at the Trails Center and Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce,” she related.

Those workers would be displaced during that time but still on the payroll with the N.C. Department of Commerce through the state Department of Transportation, the tourism official added.

“We will be happy to have this extra help for up to a year or so once construction begins.”

Mills says this shift in staff has been discussed as a possibility for the I-77 North Welcome Center. “Nothing is set in stone yet.”

