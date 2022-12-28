N.C. Year of the Trail

The Elkin Valley Trails Association is once again encouraging folks to start the new year off in the great outdoors with a New Year’s Day hike planned at Grassy Creek Vineyard.

Hikers are asked to meet at Grassy Creek, 235 Chatham Cottage Lane in State Road, at 9:15 a.m. and the hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. Hikers will head to Carter Falls and back and may also take time to experience the Forest Bathing Trail.

The new year, 2023, is being hailed as the Year of the Trail.

Those who cannot make it to the Grassy Creek Hike are encouraged to “find their own trail” and take part in a first day hike for 2023. Hikers who use the hashtag #yearofthetrail will be eligible to win a prize.

To sign up for the EVTA first day hike visit https://www.meetup.com/mstsegment6/events/290556046/

For more on the Year of the Trail visit https://greattrailsnc.com/