Elkin schools on short safety lock down Monday morning

Elkin City Schools were placed on a short lockdown on Monday as a precautionary measure while Elkin Police were dealing with a situation in close proximity to the schools.

The elementary, middle and high school were on lock down for about 45 minutes. By 11 a.m. Elkin PD had cleared the schools and the regular school day resumed.

According to a statement from the school, no students were in harm or danger at any time and no threats were found on school property.

As of 11 a.m. no one from Elkin PD was available to comment further on the situation that prompted the lock down. Additional details will be published as they become available.