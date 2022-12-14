Whole lot of swearin’ going on

Judge Marion Boone swears in Mark Marion to another term as county commissioner as wife Sara holds theBible and daughter Angie Hinson looks on. Judge Marion Boone is seen swearing in Commission Eddie Harris to a new term. Harris was also unanimously selected to serve as the chairman of the board for the coming year and is seen with wife Robbin. Eddie Harris and his family pose for photos after he was sworn in and elected by his peers as the new Chairman of the board for the coming year. Surry County Sheriff’s Office detention officers Chris McMillian, Corey Redding, Kenneth Freeman, Haley Chandler, Twilia Brown, Tony Holyfield, Tim Ward, Jessica Morton, and Jamison Nagle pose after their swearing in. Deputies James Watson, Donnie Smith, Brandon Gentry, and Gary Holt pose with Judge Marion Boone.

Walking into the Historic Dobson Courthouse last Monday evening meant navigating through a phalanx of representatives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. There was no raid on county offices, rather deputies and corrections officers were taking their oaths and affirmation, and the commissioners had three of their own sworn in as well.

Judge Marion Boone was on hand to deliver the oaths to Mark Marion, Bill Goins, and Eddie Harris, who each won re-election to the board of county commissioners. In a separate action, the board unanimously elected as its new Chairman Eddie Harris and Vice Chairman Van Tucker following an established and agreed upon rotation of power that is reflective of the congenial relationship between board members

Chairman Harris thanked Goins for his leadership as chairman during a tumultuous previous year that saw the county bouncing back from the pandemic while feeling the heat of the national spotlight over election integrity vis-à-vis the 2020 presidential election.

While the seats were rearranged to place Harris in the center of the action, one of his grandkids wanted in on the action and banged the gavel a few times to the amusement of the crowd.

Afterward deputies of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were sworn in as well with others being sworn in as corrections officers. Marion thanked them all for their service and noted they are taking on a challenging job. For those beginning work at the detention he said opening the new jail next year will make their jobs safer, if not easier. “There won’t be as much to worry about when you go to work.”

Deputies being sworn in were James Watson, Donnie Smith, Brandon Gentry, and Gary Holt. Joining them were detention officers Chris McMillian, Corey Redding, Kenneth Freeman, Haley Chandler, Twilia Brown, Tony Holyfield, Tim Ward, Jessica Morton, and Jamison Nagle.

In other news from the county commissioners:

– Assistant County Manager Sandy Snow introduced Joanna Radford to the commissioners as the new head of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Surry County. She takes over from Bryan Cave who retired in September after 34 years of service.

Not to be outdone, Radford introduced Bailey Wood to the board. After having been on staff with the Extension since 2020, she has shifted over to the role of livestock agent. She graduated from Virginia Tech where she studied animal and poultry sciences and dairy science and has been aiding with 4-H efforts prior to her new role.

– Mark Willis, director of Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, came before the board to provide an update to his office’s ongoing efforts and use of opioid settlement funds.

His office has hired Jessie Calloway to join the staff of the recovery to work in a program that Emily Venable Schiff is overseeing. Thirty-one companies have expressed an interest in hiring people in recovery. So far more than 190 inmates have taken advantage of a skills assessment the county created on tablets so that they may be considered for the recovery to work program.

Willis told the board that nine out of ten people who complete a treatment plan but do not get some assistance with housing, transportation, or employment will relapse. All the time and effort of health care providers, mental health experts, and the county will have amounted to nothing if the cycle begins anew.

He pointed to Ride the Road to Recovery, Venable Schiff’s efforts, and the future New Hope New Beginnings transitional house in Mount Airy as ways of removing impediments to healthy clean and sober living.

In conversation between Willis and county officials there tends to be a desire to compare the situation here with other counties. Commissioner Tucker asked if the situation here was getting better or if other counties were finally “catching up” to the usage numbers Surry County had seen.

That is hard to know, Willis admitted, but the opioid settlement funds reaching counties will have an unintended consequence. The state is mandating reporting on how the funds are being spent which will mean counties will have to show their numbers with more transparency to see if plans are working. Settlement funds are coming in over a 19-year span, so monitoring how they are spent can eliminate waste on projects that don’t work.

Chairman Harris commented about the collateral damage substance use disorder causes on families, courts, schools, the foster care system, “It’s felt everywhere.” To wage the battle on multiple fronts Surry County took the initiative in hiring Willis and is therefore ahead of others in long term planning.

“I think you have a plan; you have a plan to be proud of,” he said, noting that it was not uncommon for his office to field calls from out of the area with questions about the Surry County plan. “I want to help those other counties, but I fear I don’t exist to help Maricopa County, but I am certainly more than willing to exchange ideas.”

– County Finance Officer Laura Neely told the commissioners the county was hit with an unexpected cost when a licensing agreement with E-Plus renewed automatically.

In 2015 the county Management Information Service entered the contract that was for server and network equipment. Neely recommended a payout of $35,821, against a roughly $71,000 debt. It could be made from the county’s general fund or from leftover Invest in Surry funds in the public safety subcategory. The board chose the latter option.

She also informed the board that $75,000 had been granted by the state to the YESurry Entrepreneurial competition. The county will administer the “pass through” funds from the state to increase the competitions budget.

– After having conducted a successful auction of items within the Historic Rockford Courthouse the county sought, and gained, permission from the board to use the services of Rogers Realty and Auction again for the auction of Westfield Elementary items.

The 45 lots at the courthouse included oil paintings, scrimshaw polar bears, a claw foot bathtub, a Victorian hall tree, and vintage collectibles. All told the auction yielded $1,809 from the sale of the items.

Surry County EMS also has four ambulance chassis that it no longer needs, and the board gave permission to have the sold by Rogers at auction as well.

– The county approved conveyance of items in surplus including two Ford trucks to county developmental services and public works. EMS also has a Stryker Power-Pro 6500 XT, complete with mounting brackets, that was approved for transfer to the Mount Airy Rescue Squad.