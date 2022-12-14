Jonesville Mayor Gene Pardue honored

Returning council member Andy Green, with wife Sarcanda Green, is sworn in at Monday’s Jonesville town meeting. Jonesville Town Council members and Town Manager Michael Pardue pose for a photo with Shelby Pardue, wife of longtime Jonesville Mayor Gene Pardue. Town Clerk Wendy Thompson, second from left, is honored by the town council at Monday’s Jonesville town meeting. Jonesville town officials present special honors to Shelby Pardue for her husband Gene Pardue’s longtime service as the town’s mayor. Anita Darnell, with husband Scott Darnell, is sworn in as the new mayor of Jonesville. A packed house at Monday’s Jonesville town meeting cheer for newly sworn in Mayor Anita Darnell.

Former Jonesville Mayor Gene Pardue was honored Monday evening during the Jonesville Town Council meeting. Pardue served as the town’s mayor since 2013. He previously served the Town of Arlington as Mayor from 1993 to 2001. When the two towns merged in 2001 Pardue served as a commissioner on the Jonesville Town Council until 2013 when he was first elected as mayor.

Pardue’s wife Shelby and daughters Amy Cave and Jill Thompson accepted an American flag and memory shadowbox on his behalf.

Incoming Mayor Anita Darnell gave an emotional tribune to Pardue calling him, “a man of honesty and a role model for how we should be dedicated to our service.”

“The heart of the Yadkin Valley came from the strongest leadership and a long term vision from him. History has shown, he was one of the greatest mayors,” Darnell said.

Darnell was officially sworn in as mayor on Monday as well as returning council member Andy Green and newcomer to the board Scott Darnell.

Also honored during Monday’s meeting was Town Clerk and Finance Director Wendy Thompson.

“You make the heart of Jonesville a beautiful place,” Darnell said of Thompson.