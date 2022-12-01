No shooting at Wilkes Central

In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday around 12 noon, authorities said that no one had been shot and there was not a current threat at Wilkes Central High School. Reports began circulating on social media earlier in the day of an active shooter on the campus.

Just after 12 p.m., the following statement was posted to the Wilkes Central High School website:

“Eagle Families,

This morning, December 1, Wilkes County Emergency Dispatch received a call stating that there was an active shooter situation on Wilkes Central High School’s campus. Our school immediately went into lockdown and followed safety procedures. Local law enforcement agencies responded immediately, and after lockdown, they have confirmed that the school was clear and that there was NO threat of an active shooter situation as was reported to emergency dispatch. We have been advised to continue on with our normal school day as planned, as there has been no confirmed threat to our students, faculty, or visitors to our campus. We have an increased presence of law enforcement officers out of precaution for the remainder of the school day. Thank you for your support and understanding as we made sure that all of our Eagle family was safe and cared for.”

Further details on where the call or threat originated have been not been released at this time. Additional details will be reported as they become available.