Election protest hearing set in Dobson

The Surry County Board of Elections will be holding a hearing Tuesday morning centered around two election protests and an official complaint filed against a precinct worker regarding alleged actions taken during the Nov. 8 election.

All three of the issues center around the Dobson town council race, which saw four candidates file to run for two open seats.

Incumbents J. Wayne Atkins received 184 votes and Walter White tallied 167, meaning those two would retain their seats. Political newcomer Jon Jonczak managed to secure 159 votes, while Sharon Gates-Hodges, who died after filing for office but before election day, still managed to get 106 votes. There were three write-in ballots as well.

The protests and complaint center around a Dobson poll worker, allegedly telling at least one voter — and possibly more — that Jonczak had died, while the voter or voters were on their way in to cast a ballot. She allegedly pointed to a printed ballot, to Jonczak’s name, and reiterated he was the candidate who had died, and also allegedly told another voter that Gates-Hodges had died.

Surry County Board of Elections Director Michella Huff said the day after the election either action would have been wrong. Even though Gates-Hodges had passed away, Huff said poll workers are trained to process voters, and to answer questions about the process of casting a vote, but should never relate any information about the candidates, whether true or not.

The day after the election, Jonczak said the voter in question, the one who was told that Jonczak had died, heard the election worker in question tell another voter that Jonczak had passed away, leading the candidate to question how many people were erroneously told of his passing before going in to cast their ballot.

Huff, on the day after the election, confirmed Jonczak had approached her on election day about the issue, and that she immediately went into the Dobson voting precinct and spoke with both the poll worker in question as well as the precinct judge.

She declined to give the poll worker’s name, or to discuss whether the worker admitted to Jonczak’s claims, stating she might yet have to testify on those issues before the Board of Elections and to talk publicly prior to any hearing would be improper.

Jonczak said he met with the Board of Elections last week during its regularly scheduled meeting, and he will be in attendance at Tuesday’s hearing.

Huff’s office was closed on Friday, so attempts to reach her for clarification on next week’s public hearing were not successful.

Jonczak said his understanding is that Tuesday’s hearing — which is open to the public — is a preliminary one, in which the board of elections will determine if there is enough of an issue, with supporting evidence, to support a full hearing on the complaint and protests. He said anyone else who experienced similar issues as those alleged in the complaint may come forward at that hearing to talk with the board.

Huff, in her comments on Nov. 9, said the board could participate in a series of meetings — a preliminary hearing which would be a basic finding of fact and conclusions of state law, followed by a full hearing. Eventually, she said, the state board of elections could be involved, with either a finding that the Nov. 8 results stand, or a new election could be ordered.

Jonczak isn’t necessarily looking for a new election. Instead, he said he just wants to make sure the election is managed properly.

“I just want to make sure if it’s this election, or any election that takes place, be it local or national, that when it takes place it is fair…I would think anyone who is in office would want to make sure they win fairly, and the results are exactly what the constitutes who are voting want.”

Jonczak was also quick to praise Huff and the board of elections, saying she worked hard, during a busy election day, to ensure procedures around his complaint were handled properly and fairly. He said she and her office, and the board, have kept him in the loop on their actions and the process, and have worked with him to ensure his concerns are being met.

“She and the board of elections have been great to work with when these protests and the documents were being filled out,” he said.

The hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the board meeting room.