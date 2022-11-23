Holiday festivities to begin this weekend in Elkin

Shop Small Saturday this weekend in downtown Elkin.

Elkin is ready to ring in the holiday season with events coming up this weekend and next. On Saturday, Downtown Elkin will take part in the annual Shop Small Saturday event, a nationwide celebration of support for smaller, mom and pop shops in the community.

American Express created this event year ago and it’s been going strong in Elkin ever since. During business hours on Saturday, Nov. 26, the shops in downtown will be offering events and specials, and Elkin’s Main Street Advisory Board is sponsoring four Golden Ticket prizes worth $25 each in Downtown Bucks. To win, just shop in downtown Elkin at participating stores on Nov. 26. The drawing will be held the week after Elkin’s Light up Night. For more about merchant specials look on Facebook under the Elkin Main Street page where the Shop Small in Downtown Elkin event is posted.

Friday, Dec. 2, is the annual Light up Elkin celebration. This year is jam-packed with events for kids and adults and begins in the late afternoon with story-time at the library. After 5 p.m., the official events begins with numerous events scheduled (hayrides, kids zone, reindeer rides, giant slide and more) and then at 6:30, the light up event will be held at the Heritage Center (257 Standard St). This event includes some festive holiday entertainment provided by children from the community including singing, dancing, and live music.

After the program ends, Santa will be inside the Heritage Center to listen to children’s holiday wishes (parents bring your cameras!) Shops will be open late, some with events or live music, holidays decorations will be throughout downtown, and you’ll never know who you’ll bump into along Main Street. There will be lots of holiday characters hoping to visit with families downtown.

Other events include a live nativity, the Foothills Arts Council’s Merry Market (held inside the Wisdom Table this year on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3), craft and food vendors spread throughout, holiday carolers, colorful photo ops, and carriage rides.

Live entertainment includes The Elkin Big Band at the Reeves for a free night of jazzy holiday classics, and later that night live entertainment will be at Angry Troll Brewing’s lower level till 11 p.m.

For more details visit lightupelkin.com or facebook.com/LightUpNightElkinNC.

And don’t forget, the Yadkin Valley Holiday Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11 , starting at 3 p.m. and includes a route from Jonesville into downtown Elkin.