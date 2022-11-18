Four charged in gun robbery

YADKINVILE — Four individuals, including three juveniles, have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple weapons from a gun shop in Yadkinville.

According to the Yadkinville Police Department, Jamarion Malachi-Javaughn Jones, age 18, and three unnamed juveniles were arrested on Wednesday following the Tuesday early-morning break-in at Foothills Firearms and Ammo.

All four of those arrested have been identified as or associated with gang members, authorities said.

A search warrant was executed on Motsinger Drive in Winston-Salem and three of the individuals were taken into custody at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. Several of the stolen firearms were recovered in the search.

Jones was charged with felony breaking and entering, 28 counts of felony larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony conspiracy, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

The names of the other suspects are not being released as they are juveniles but authorities said they are facing the same charges. Additional suspects and charges are pending.

Multiple agencies including the NC State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as local police and sheriff’s offices were involved in making the arrests.