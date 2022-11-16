Cardboard City comes to Elkin on Saturday

The Ark’s annual Cardboard City fundraiser returns this Saturday at 5 p.m. outside the Trails and Heritage Center at 257 Standard St. in Elkin.

This annual event not only raises funds to support The Ark shelter but also promotes awareness of homelessness in the local community.

As part of Cardboard City, volunteers build and decorate their own cardboard home which they must stay in until they raise $500. The event takes place, rain, shine, snow or sleet, giving volunteers just a tiny glimpse into the plight of those who must endure the elements if they have no home.

The Ark, a homeless shelter for women and children first opened its doors in 2000. A new larger facility was built in 2006. The Cardboard City fundraiser first began in 2014 and has become the largest fundraiser for the shelter, as well as an event that brings the community together. Last year’s event raised around $35,000.

Event Coordinator Amanda Brewer said there are around 15 groups signed up to be “in the box” on Saturday night.

“We are looking forward to another evening of community fellowship as we spread awareness about homelessness in the Yadkin Valley,” said Brewer.

Brewer serves as a school counselor in Yadkin County and she said last year there were 62 students experiencing homelessness. So far this year 39 students in Yadkin County have been identified as experiencing homelessness.

“It is so heartbreaking to realize that homelessness is also affecting children in our area. We hope that in some small way this event will shine a light on the ongoing struggles of families in our community,” said Brewer.

For more information on The Ark and its services, or to donate, visit thearkelkin.org.