Stolen car allegedly sold for scrap

HAMPTONVILLE — On Oct. 31 the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle located at a residence on Cal Long Rd. in Hamptonville. During the investigation it was discovered that the vehicle was allegedly sold for scrap metal by Richard Brandon Hyde, age 43, of Hamptonville.

Hyde was charged with one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense. Hyde was arrested on Nov. 10 and received a $5,000 secured bond and is currently being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center.