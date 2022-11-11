Women’s business conference attracts 160+

Leigh Brown, a speaker, Realtor and author, speaks to the assembly to kick off the conference. (Serena Bowman photo) Mount Airy resident Dr. Sue Brownfield talks of her career as the former director of marketing and product development process at General Motors. She was one of the first women in Michigan to earn her doctorate degree in engineering and to work for GM in a leadership position. (Dawn Bagale photo) Posing for a quick picture while waiting for the event to start are, from left, Pam Smith with Duke Energy, Deyton Gough with Renfro Inc., Maggie Cockerham and Debbie Watson, both with Rogers Realty and Stephanie Montgomery with Mitchells Property. (Serena Bowman photo)

A dynamic host of female entrepreneurs and businesswomen converged Wednesday in Dobson at the Barn at Heritage Farms for the first-ever 2022 Taking the Lead: Businesswomen of Surry Conference.

The catered full-day event, presented by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, was attended by more than 160 area women from varying professional backgrounds.

Among attendance in the all-female ensemble were members from Duke Energy, Inmar, Surry Yadkin Electric Membership Cooperation, Chatham Nursing & Rehabilitation, the Mount Airy News Group, Rogers Realty, Renfro Inc., First Citizens Bank and others.

Connie Hamlin, chairman of the board of the chamber and lifestyle advisor for RidgeCrest Senior Living Community, began by stating that the goal of the conference was to “strengthen the investment of women through advocacy education and networking opportunities.”

She continued by saying that “some of the most powerful and influential leaders in Surry County” were present and encouraged the group “to connect with other like-minded women.”

Deidre Rogers, Rogers Realty & Auction Company committee co-chair followed by saying that the “conference is not just about business or successful women that have had great careers. It’s about women today fully committed to believing and valuing themselves and what we can do together.”

The line-up continued with internationally known motivational speaker, author and Realtor Leigh Brown who expounded on one common theme that came throughout the meeting: fear.

“If you are going to be a fearless leader, the first thing that you have to do is recognize all the fears that you are faced with…your fear is never going to look like somebody else’s…the things you are afraid of are different than other people.”

She spoke for the next 45 minutes on the subject, once referencing a toddler learning to walk. “They fall but they get back up. Life and business are the same: trial and error along the way—a lot of failure, but you get back up and walk. Do we remember the fall or do we remember the getting up?” she asked the audience.

Brown finished with how she is fascinated by women in leadership who are often their own worst enemy. “We have beholden ourselves to some impossible person in our head that is never going to exist.” She reminded the group to be mindful of the scripture in Psalms 139 which paraphrased says “you are fearfully and wonderfully made. And fearful means reverence. Worthy of respect.”

More inspirational speeches from businesswomen were shared as the afternoon wound on and, at one point, the crowd even received a surprise visit from newly re-election U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, and NC Rep. Sarah Stevens, both fresh off big wins in the midterm elections.

Foxx spoke of the first office she ever ran for which was school board. “I ran and I lost by 200 votes, but I learned a lot and ran again and that’s the last election I’ve lost.”

Stevens continued with “as Virginia and I get a few more years on us, we are going to be looking around to see who can be the next one to take our place. So, get ready to step up to leadership.”

Fellow Co-Chair Allison Johnson, financial sales manager at First Citizens Bank, hosted a panel of local women who encouraged the audience to step outside individual comfort zones and confront fear head on. Dr. Sue Brownfield, former director of marketing for GM Motors; Pam Smith, Duke Energy work management support supervisor; and Jennifer Mauldin, president and chief client officer for Inmar, spoke to the group and answered questions about the challenges women face as they develop into strong leaders. Guests were treated to a book by Cathy J. Pace, president and chief executive officer of Allegacy Federal Credit Union. Allegacy was instrumental in providing support for the conference.

As Leigh Brown said “if you let the idea that failure is always lurking at the corner…then you are never going to do anything.”