Auditions for ‘Clue’ set for next week

YADKINVILLE — The Yadkin Arts Council will present the play “Clue” in April, with auditions to fill roles in the play set for next week.

Open auditions to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6-9 p.m. on stage at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Actors selected will attend rehearsals beginning Feb. 13. They will run Monday through Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. each day. Show dates are April 13-16. Tech week will begin the week of April 3.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion outside of Washington, D.C. in 1954, when six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.

When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where, and with what.

Those wishing to audition are urged to read through character descriptions and think about the parts that might be of interest.

”We will read from the sides during auditions,” the arts council said in announcing the auditions. “Complete the audition form ahead of time or on site. If you are unable to attend auditions, you may contact the director about submitting a one-minute monologue (of your choosing) through video audition.”

The cast includes six men and five women. They are:

– Wadsworth, a traditional British butler in every sense: uptight, formal and “by the book.”

– Yvette, a loyal and sexy French maid. This person will also play the reporter in the final scene.

– Miss Scarlet, a dry, sardonic D.C. madam, more interested in secrets than sex.

-Mrs. Peacock, the wealthy, church-going wife of a senator. A bit batty and neurotic.

-Mrs. White, a pale, morbid, and tragic woman. She may be the murderer of her five ex-husbands.

-Colonel Mustard, a puffy, pompous, dense, blowhard of a military man.

-Professor Plum, an arrogant academic, easily impressed by himself.

– Mr. Green, a timid yet officious rule follower. He’s a bit of a klutz and awfully anxious.

– Ensemble woman:

– The cook, a gruff woman with a threatening presence. (alive and dead.)

– Singing telegram girl, a tap dancer with a heart of gold. (alive and dead.)

– Auxiliary Scarlet, the back of Miss Scarlet during a scene of theatrical trickery.

– backup cop, backup for the chief in the very final cop entrance.

– Ensemble man 1:

– Mr. Boddy, a slick, Frank Sinatra, film noir-esque type fella. (alive and dead.)

– The motorist, a professional driver. (alive and dead.)

– Chief of police, a cop who helps to save the day.

– Ensemble man 2:

– The unexpected cop, a regular Joe. (alive and dead.)

– Backup cop, backup for the chief.

– Auxiliary mustard, the back of Colonel Mustard during a scene of theatrical trickery.

Those interested may download the audition form at https://www.yadkinarts.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Clue-Audition-Form.pdf

Questions? Email director Amanda Barnard at amandabarnardmje@gmail.com or info@yadkinarts.org

Additional information can be found at www.YadkinArts.org