Historical talk to focus on Moravian settlers

DOBSON — Persons interested in area history are invited to an upcoming event at which a representative of Old Salem will be the special speaker.

This is planned during the annual meeting of the Surry County Historical Society on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

The meeting, open to everyone, will be conducted in a new venue this year, the Surry County Service Center at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson, adjacent to the town farmers market.

It will include dinner, a silent auction and the program by Johanna M. Brown, curator of Moravian decorative arts at Old Salem Museums and Gardens.

Reservations are required by this Thursday, Nov. 3, and can be done by mail, or by telephone with Surry Historical Society Treasurer Mary Cowles at 336-352-3429 or Historical Society President Dr. Annette Ayers at 336-325-2161.

Those using the mail method are asked to include the number of people in the party to attend and a check payable to the historical group for the $15 per person cost.

These should be sent to Surry County Historical Society, P.O. Box 469, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, by Thursday.

Old Salem program

The topic of Brown’s presentation centers on the Moravians, Surry’s earliest settlers, who made a special mark in a village nearby.

It will explore Moravian life and arts from 1750 to 1830 and the way in which Salem became a scene of vibrant industry within such a small place.

Eighteenth- and 19th-century visitors to the Moravian town in North Carolina often remarked on the physical and cultural distinctiveness of this isolated back-country community.

The Moravian craftsmen fascinated outsiders who were allowed to visit and shop – but not live or work — within the carefully controlled religious community.

Those craftsmen produced furniture, pottery, silver, textiles, paintings and countless other decorative objects with what has been described as a distinct “neat and simple elegance.”