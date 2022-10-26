Early voting draws hundreds on first day

The early voting location in Mount Airy is not hard to find — just look for the campaign signs, with those pictured just a sampling of ones seeking support from citizens.

The democratic process is alive and well in Surry County, where hundreds of people have greeted the start of early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

“It went great,” county Director of Elections Michella Huff advised Friday regarding the first day of early absentee/one-stop/in-person balloting on Thursday.

The day ended with 954 citizens having ventured to the two early voting locations in the county to make their choices known.

This includes a polling site in Mount Airy at the Surry County Government Resource Center at 1218 State St. behind Arby’s and in Dobson at the Board of Elections office, 915 E. Atkins St.

“Mount Airy was the busiest site yesterday with 65% of the votes being cast at that site,” Huff added Friday, when turnout also was healthy.

“It was a bit slow getting started this (Friday) morning at both locations, but it picked up around 10 a.m.,” the elections official reported, with 626 voters already logged by 2:30 p.m. She described the process as “off to a great start” overall.

“We were very pleased with the turnout for the opening day of a midterm election.”

Huff mentioned that in 2018, a comparable year to the present one, 52.5% of the electorate used one-stop early voting as its balloting method. That year included a contested race for Surry County sheriff.

“I am happy with the turnout (Thursday) with the sheriff not contested this year — that race historically brings voters out,” Huff observed.

Scene in Mount Airy

Early voting got off to a busy start Thursday morning in Mount Airy, where attendance was steady.

Election interest is strong in the city, where eight candidates are vying for mayor and three seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners in hotly contested races among each.

Some city candidates were on hand Thursday to greet voters, along with others for county government and school board seats. Overall the atmosphere was laid-back.

“The weather was perfect, the voters were eager to vote and the campaigners at both locations behaved,” Huff commented. “Let’s say the campaigners were cordial with each other and complied with the buffer zone regulations outside of the polling place at both early voting sites.”

The one-stop voting process now under way is popular due to allowing citizens to avoid possible crowds on the Nov. 8 election day and also because it offers a break to those who weren’t registered by an Oct. 14 deadline.

Those individuals may register during the early voting period and also cast a ballot at the same time, hence the “one-stop” terminology.

There were 14 new registrants Thursday and nearly the same number Friday by 2:30 p.m., according to the elections official.

Remaining schedule

Early voting will resume Monday in Mount Airy and Dobson, where ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily through next Friday, with the same schedule in place for Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

Only one Saturday is on the early voting slate, Nov. 5, when the service will be offered at both locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Persons venturing to one-stop early voting sites are entitled to the same assistance as those at a polling place on Election Day, Huff has noted.

Curbside voting is available for eligible individuals at those locations, where tents are provided for this.

