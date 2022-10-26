Surry County reports 3rd case of Chronic Wasting Disease

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported a third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County during the archery season approximately ten miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County.

Wildlife Management Division Chief Brad Howard explained that although another detection is disappointing, it’s an encouraging sign that the agency’s response plan is working, and a lot of people are helping to put that plan into effect. There are no changes currently planned to the state’s areas of surveillance or on the restrictions that had been in place regarding transportation of deer carcasses.

“Now more than ever we need the cooperation of sportsmen and women. We need to test as many hunter-harvested deer as possible to figure out the distribution of CWD in our state and how many deer are infected,” said Howard. “It is also essential that we all understand how important it is to safely dispose of deer carcasses. Deer hunters must be vigilant and mindful of carcass disposal. The last thing we want to do is inadvertently move it to a new location in the state. We continue to stress to don’t give it a ride.”

Howard suggests hunters follow one of the following disposal methods:

– Bury the deer remains where you harvest the animal when possible.

– Double bag deer remains for disposal at the closest landfill.

– Leave the deer remains on the ground where the animal was harvested.

CWD is highly transmissible and spreads via infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer, or the movement of deer carcasses and carcass parts. Since infected deer may appear healthy, it is important that precautions are taken when transporting or disposing of deer carcasses.

Howard confirmed that the current Primary and Secondary Surveillance Areas will remain unchanged since the third detection was so close to the previous locations, and no additional regulatory changes are planned at this time.

To learn more about CWD and the Wildlife Commission’s response, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD. View 2022-23 deer hunting season dates at ncwildlife.org.