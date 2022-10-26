Free COVID testing at health department to end

Despite the fact that Surry County is one of a cluster of counties with medium or high rates of COVID-19 transmission, the state department of Health and Human Services will stop offering free COVID testing through the local health department on Oct. 28.

That is the final day the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will be offering the tests, according to a statement released by Maggie Simmons, the center’s assistant health director.

She said the tests are stopping because officials with the state determined there were too few people seeking the testing services, thus the state will no longer fund the operation.

According to the Health and Human Services website, most of North Carolina’s counties are experiencing low transmission rates of the virus. However, Surry County is seeing what the state calls “medium” levels of transmission. Alleghany and Yadkin counties, which each border Surry, are seeing high transmission rates — the only two such counties in North Carolina — and Stokes, Forsyth, Wilkes and Davie counties are all experiencing medium levels of transmission. Immediately across the border, two neighboring Virginia counties, Carroll and Grayson, are also experiencing high levels of transmission.

Nevertheless, the state has opted to cease providing the free testing services in Surry County.

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is grateful for the opportunity to provide this testing service to our residents; however, testing is now widely available across Surry County,” the written statement released Friday said. Some insurance carriers will cover those costs fully, while others will not. Those without insurance may find themselves paying the full cost out of pocket.

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center has free, at-home test kits available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis until the supply runs out,” Simmon’s statement said. “For anyone interested in receiving a free, at-home test, please visit our SCHNC Main Health front desk receptionist. Our facility is located at 118 Hamby Road, Dobson.”

The department will continue to offer COVID-19 antigen and PCR testing to any person who is a patient at one of the department’s clinics.

All totaled, there have been 25,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Surry County since the pandemic began, with 392 deaths attributed to the virus. Statewide, there have been 3,220,858 cases, with 26,885 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Simmons said individuals looking for additional testing options should visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests. For more information, call the health and nutrition center at 336-401-8400 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SurryCountyHealthandNutritionCenter/