Stolen vehicles recovered in Hamptonville

HAMPTONVILLE — A Mocksville man has been arrested and charged for multiple vehicle thefts. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed by Yadkin and Wilkes deputies on Oct. 6 for a property on Mountain View Church Rd. in Hamptonville.

Through a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office investigation, it was alleged that a subject was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle from their jurisdiction. During the search of the property the motor vehicle in question was located as well as an additional out-of-state stolen motor vehicle and a stolen trailer from Guilford County.

Subsequently, warrants were issued for Michael Dean Groce, age 62, of Mocksville, for two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of felony possession of stolen property. Groce was arrested and served with the outstanding warrants on Oct. 17. He was placed under a $5,000 unsecure bond. His next scheduled court date is Dec. 14.