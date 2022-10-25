Residents ask county to protect the unborn

A resolution is being sought by residents of Surry County from the county board of commissioners in which they are asking the county to take a stand against abortion in defense of unborn babies.

Residents petitioned the board at its last meeting to present and pass a resolution that would proclaim Surry County as a sanctuary county for unborn children.

A fear among some conservatives is that patients from other states may cross the border into North Carolina to seek the medical procedure which is no longer legal where they live thereby subverting the laws of their own state.

Vice Chairman Eddie Harris acknowledged that a resolution of this sort originating with the county commissioners would be a non-binding statement from the board. He said the voters have a right to know how their elected representative feels about this issue even though, “It (the resolution) has no weight behind it, it would send a strong message.”

After the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June that overturned Roe v. Wade, some states began to limit the scope of who could get an abortion and when.

Several residents spoke in favor of the county declaring itself a sanctuary for unborn children and said the majority of county residents feel similarly.

“I was born in Surry County,” Jason Johnson said rising to speak in favor of passing a resolution “to protect children. I am glad to have had the opportunity to be born. I’m glad we weren’t aborted, I’m glad we weren’t murdered.”

James Owenby of Mount Airy said he was in support of the resolution, and quoted perhaps the most revered modern conservative icon, President Ronald Reagan, who once famously offered, “I’ve noticed that everyone for abortion has already been born.”

Mitch Callaway said of protecting unborn babies, “It’s the right thing to do and the Christian thing to do.”

Sunshine Gillam works with families at Lifeline Pregnancy Center in Elkin and also supports the potential resolution. She said, “We have seen the ravages of abortion and we are seeing increases in women who are abortion minded and determined because states around us have abolished or have heartbeat laws. So, we are seeing more clients come across state lines.”

Confusion over the changing laws has led to confusion among the public and at time the medical establishment as well. Many health care professionals have acknowledged the dichotomy of “first do no harm” versus state restrictions on medical treatment. “Legislators have no business involving themselves in personal medical decisions, and their doing so only leads to harms, for both patients and providers,” Dr. Jenna Backham of Wake County said.

“In North Carolina, it is a felony to willfully perform an abortion after 20 weeks if it does not meet the criteria of a ‘medical emergency.’ Threats like this force doctors like myself to have to consider waiting to intervene until it is somehow more apparent that a situation is truly life threatening… rather than ensuring all patients get the compassionate care they need.”

Piecemeal policies

Since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade this summer, some of the laws regulating state residents’ access to the procedure have been in flux.

North Carolina requires women to wait 72-hours between counseling and the procedure. The state also has a 20-week ban on abortions and places restrictions on the use of Affordable Care Act plans or Medicaid for funding of abortions.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen Jr. reinstated that 20-week abortion ban after it had been blocked for three years by an injunction which he issued in 2019.

Gov. Roy Cooper said at the time of Osteen’s ruling, “The problem with this ruling is that it will criminalize important health care that’s needed in certain extraordinary circumstances. Abortion past 20 weeks in pregnancy is exceptionally rare… Denying women necessary medical care in extreme and threatening situations, even if rare, is fundamentally wrong.”

South Carolina and Georgia still allow abortions but have sought to make access more difficult by banning the procedure after six weeks, restricting use of ACA or Medicaid for funding, and mandating a 24-hour waiting period between counseling and the procedure.

While they share the six-week restriction with Georgia, South Carolina’s is on hold and a twenty-week ban currently stands in its place while court cases move through the system. Republican legislators in Columbia are seeking a near total ban on abortion in that state.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia abortions remain legal with some restrictions on the use of Medicaid funding for abortions and on parental involvement.

Tennessee was one of the states which had new “trigger” laws that went into effect as soon as the Dobbs decision was rendered. Tennessee has now restricted abortion for any reason. It is from states such as Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia that there is concern women may seek to cross state lines to seek an abortion.

Officials in some states would like to go even farther and make the action of cross a state line for an abortion a crime as well. Opponents to such restrictions offer that neither the state nor federal government should have any right to impede on the choice of the mother.

Supporters of the resolution counter that the unborn child has no say in the matter whatsoever, and that they are advocating for the helpless who cannot advocate for themselves.

Declaring Surry County as a sanctuary county for unborn babies, supporters say, would send a message that while North Carolina has not continued pursuit of further abortion restrictions, the county is opposed to abortion.

After hearing so many residents speak in favor of the resolution, Commissioner Larry Johnson said he would need to read the full text before he could state whether he could support the action. Vice Chairman Harris and Commissioner Van Tucker agreed they needed to see the wording first but both signaled their likely support for the resolution should it reach the board for a vote.