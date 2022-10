The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing juvenile please contact the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-838-9111.