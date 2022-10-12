Wine Symposium to be held Nov. 16

DOBSON — The 2022 Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium is set to run on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will explore the theme “Sustainability: Continuous Improvement.”

The symposium is being presented by Surry Community College’s Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s Dobson Campus. This center serves the grape and wine industry, not only in North Carolina, but the entire Southeast by providing workforce training and industry support.

The keynote speaker is Lisa Francioni, Program Director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, with the topic “Sustainability from Grapes to Glass: Sustainable Winegrowing in California.” Additional speakers and their topics include Tyler Franzen, Technical Sales Representative with Enartis and Justin Taylor, Winemaker with Parker-Binns Vineyard, “Modern Winemaking: Advancements in Product and Technology to Promote Best Practices”; Dr. Kaitlin Gold, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist of Grape Pathology at Cornell University, “Digging into the Data: Biopesticides for Grape Disease Control.”

The event will also include networking and a Grand Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sponsors for this year’s event are Wine Business Monthly, Enartis, NC Wine, Waterloo Container Company, Wonderful Nurseries, Wright Creative Branding & Labels, G&D Chillers, Nadalié USA, North Carolina Winegrowers Association, Scott Laboratories and Double A Vineyards.

Online registration is now open. The cost is $125 for early registration for the event, including the Grand Wine Tasting, or $50 for the Grand Wine Tasting. Register now at symposium.surry.edu. The deadline to register is Nov. 11.

Viticulture is the study of grape growing, and enology is the study of winemaking. Both areas of study are a part of the Viticulture and Enology program at SCC, which offers the option of a two-year degree or four certificate options in Viticulture, Enology, Wine Marketing, and Tasting Room Operations.

SCC has the only licensed, bonded winery in the Southeast as part of a community college educational program. The 2,500-gallon capacity winery has produced wine that has earned 74 medals since 2009, exhibiting the quality of the student vintages. SCC is the only college on the East Coast to teach the production of sparkling wine. The college produces about 1,500 cases of wine per year along with offering instruction for the degree program, continuing education classes, performing applied research, conducting grant work, and hosting an annual wine symposium each November.

High school juniors and seniors can take Viticulture classes incorporating vineyard field work with grape science and earn classes toward completing a Viticulture certificate at Surry Community College as a part of the tuition-free, Career & College Promise dual enrollment program. If you have questions about the program, contact Jeff Jones at (336) 386-3391 or jonesjr@surry.edu. You can also go to surry.edu/wine.