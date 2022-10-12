Elkin Town Board appoints Hayes

Alvin Hayes joins the Elkin Town Board. Mayor Sam Bishop shakes hands with Alvin Hayes, the newly appointment member of the town board.

The Elkin Town Board welcomed its newest member at the start of its Monday meeting. Mayor Sam Bishop said he had asked the board to consider appointing a new member to fill the vacant seat on the board.

“I felt like we needed to have that fifth voice on here,” Bishop said.

Nominated, approved and sworn in in short order was Alvin Hayes.

Hayes takes over the seat of former Commissioner Tommy Wheeler who passed away in August. Wheeler had served on the town board since 2016. There are 26 months remaining for the seat in which Hayes will now serve.

“Alvin, who serves as the pastor at Saint Home Baptist Church, is a well-respected citizen in our community,” said Bishop. “He is retired from the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority and has worked with many of the town departments. His experience brings a vast knowledge of the workings of local government. He recently served on the steering committee selected to help with the new Unified Development Ordinance and Land Use Plan and he was instrumental in bringing that plan to fruition. Additionally, the Board felt he would continue with our current vision of further economic development and to provide quality services to the citizens of Elkin.”

Three other board incumbents, Cicely McCulloch, Jeff Eidson and Will Gwyn are up for re-election. They are running unopposed and will be on the November ballot.