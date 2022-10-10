Saturday wreck sends one to hospital

A wreck on C.C. Camp Road at the I-77 North bound ramp on Saturday blocked traffic for some time and sent one individual to the hospital. Sgt. S. Marshall with N.C. Highway Patrol said the call was dispatched at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday and units did not clear the scene until just after 1 p.m. The wreck involved a Ford F350 and a Ford Focus.

Authorities said one patient had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ground to the hospital. Names of those involved are not yet being released and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.