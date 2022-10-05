Flu Vaccines Available at Surry County Health and Nutrition Center

In anticipation of the upcoming flu season, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is now offering flu vaccines to anyone aged 6 months and older. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. The best way to prevent flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year.

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce flu related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or even death. It is best to get vaccinated before the flu begins to spread in your community. Ideally, it is recommended to get your flu vaccine by the end of October. It is important to know that vaccination after October can still provide protection during the peak of flu season. Flu most commonly peaks in February, but significant flu activity can continue into May.

In addition to the getting the flu vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends everyday preventative actions like staying away from people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands frequently.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will be offering the regular flu vaccine as well as the high dose for people ages 65 and older. The regular flu vaccine cost is $40, and the high dose is $82. Insurance may be billed to offset the cost.

Flu vaccines will be available Monday thru Thursday, from 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 – 5:00 p.m.

It is also important to note that studies conducted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic indicate that it is safe to get both a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same visit.

For more information, please call us at (336) 401-8400 or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SurryCountyHealthandNutritionCenter/ for the latest updates.