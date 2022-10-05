Fall happenings in the Yadkin Valley

Tim Parks drives the barrel trail full of happy children in 2021 at the Alpha and Omega Corn Maze in Hamptonville. Glasses awaiting wine at the 2019 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival. Into the Carter Falls pumpkin patch go several folks looking for the perfect vegetable to cook, carve or decorate during the 2021 pumpkin patch on the O’Steen farm. Antonio Delgadillo leads the heArt and Soul ghost tour in downtown Elkin.

Fall is in full swing in the Elkin area and beyond and there is plenty to do to celebrate the season.

The second annual Pumpkin Patch Festival at Carter Falls is planned for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will be held at the O’Steen family pumpkin patch located at 822 Preacher Field. Guests can pick their own pumpkins as well as shop with local vendors and enjoy hay rides. Follow Carter Falls Pumpkin Patch on Facebook for more details.

The Twisted Trails Halloween Show at Cypress Trails, 157 Interstate Way in Elkin, will open on Oct. 14. The opening night will feature music from Casey Noel prior to the forest trails opening as well as hot cider, hot chocolate, beer and wine for sale.

Twisted Trails will include two not-so-scary trails (one with twinkling lights and lighted displays) and one creepy woods trails. Additional dates are October 15, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30. Tickets and the schedule are available at cypresstrailsevents.com or at the gate.

The heArt and Soul of the Yadkin Valley gallery offers another way to get in the spooky spirit with guided ghost tours of downtown Elkin on Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30p.m. The tour traverses Main Street, stopping at local water holes and other sites of interest where spirits have been reported to visit. For tickets and more info visit heartandsouloftheyadkinvalley.com.

For the wine lover, the Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville is a great way to spend a fall day. This year’s festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than a dozen local wineries will be pouring and there will be craft and food vendors plus live music. For tickets visit yvgf.com.

For more family fall fun, the Alpha and Omega Corn Maze in Hamptonville offers a plenty with barrel train, hay rides, games, food and more. Located at 1129 Cheek Road, this agri-tourism farm has something for everyone, with new features added each year. For more info and tickets visit alphaomegacornmaze.com.

The Town of Jonesville will be hosting its second annual Trail & Treats at the Jonesville Greenway trailhead, 116 Plaza St. beginning at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. Trick-or-Treaters will walk the trail making stops along the way looking for candy, stickers, small toys and even playing games. The town is inviting local business and organizations to participate. For more details, or to register as a Trail and Treats booth contact Town Hall at 336-835-3426 or email wthompson@townofjonesvillenc.com by Oct. 15.

